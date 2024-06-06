This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Each year at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France, Spotify showcases how our platform inspires artists, creators, and advertisers to do what they do best: Create. In fact, this year is Spotify's tenth year at the annual Cannes Lions Festival. For this special occasion, we're pressing play on a more alive Spotify Beachthan ever. All week, we'll bring to life the immersive experience of our platform, welcoming attendees to explore the home of creativity: Spotify. [...]