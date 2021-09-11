Log in
    SPOT   LU1778762911

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

(SPOT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spotify Technology S A : Kacey Musgraves and Spotify Took Fans Back in Time With a '90s-Inspired Pre-Album Event Experience

09/11/2021 | 02:22am EDT
The stars aligned yesterday forKacey Musgraves's top fans living in the Nashville area. Ahead of the singer's highly anticipated fifth studio album, star-crossed, Spotify partnered with Kacey to create an exclusive and immersive fan experience.

The album, releasing on September 10, will invoke '90s sounds and themes to take listeners on Kacey's journey through adulthood, matrimony, and heartbreak. To complement her upcoming music, Kacey partnered with Spotify to create the 'Simple Times Machine,' an immersive fan experience specially designed to bring her creative vision and songs to life.

Inside the 'Simple Times Machine' Experience

When fans arrived at the venue, they were ushered through a portal that took them back to a simpler time: the 1990s. Watch as Kacey and fans stroll down memory lane through the 'Simple Times Machine' experience.

Disclaimer

Spotify Technology SA published this content on 11 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2021 06:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 9 537 M 11 264 M 11 264 M
Net income 2021 -116 M -137 M -137 M
Net cash 2021 1 946 M 2 298 M 2 298 M
P/E ratio 2021 -345x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 40 139 M 47 410 M 47 410 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,00x
EV / Sales 2022 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 5 584
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Spotify Technology S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 209,76 €
Average target price 245,54 €
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Aaron Vogel Chief Financial Officer
Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Chief Research & Development Officer
Martin Lorentzon Independent Director
Cristina Stenbeck Independent Director
