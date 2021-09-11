Spotify Technology S A : Kacey Musgraves and Spotify Took Fans Back in Time With a '90s-Inspired Pre-Album Event Experience

The stars aligned yesterday forKacey Musgraves's top fans living in the Nashville area. Ahead of the singer's highly anticipated fifth studio album, star-crossed, Spotify partnered with Kacey to create an exclusive and immersive fan experience.

The album, releasing on September 10, will invoke '90s sounds and themes to take listeners on Kacey's journey through adulthood, matrimony, and heartbreak. To complement her upcoming music, Kacey partnered with Spotify to create the 'Simple Times Machine,' an immersive fan experience specially designed to bring her creative vision and songs to life.

When fans arrived at the venue, they were ushered through a portal that took them back to a simpler time: the 1990s. Watch as Kacey and fans stroll down memory lane through the 'Simple Times Machine' experience.