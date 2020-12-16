Log in
Spotify Technology S.A.

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

(SPOT)
Spotify Technology S A : Listeners in 11 Markets Can Now Ask Alexa to Play Podcasts—Here's How

12/16/2020
Last year, we announcedthat U.S. listeners could ask their Amazon Alexa devices to play their favorite podcasts. Starting today, listeners in 11 new markets-Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Canada, Brazil, India, Austria, and Ireland-can ask Alexa to do the same.

Podcasts delight, entertain, inform, and inspire people across the world, and there's always more to stream, for both Free and Premium listeners. Now with Alexa, you can get listening to any of the millions more on Spotify-just by using your voice.

Ready to get started? Setup is easy, and only takes a few moments:

  1. Go to the Amazon Alexa App.
  2. Open the menu, head to Settings, then Music & Podcasts.
  3. If Spotify is not connected, tap 'Link New Service' and select Spotify.
  4. Link your Spotify account to your Alexa account.
  5. If you're in Brazil, Mexico, Germany, or the UK, tap 'Default Services,' and then select Spotify as the default podcast service.
  6. Say 'Alexa, play [your podcast of choice] podcast on Spotify' and get listening!

Not sure what to start with? New podcasts from every market and in many languages are increasingly available on Spotify. Just check out a few that have come out in each of the markets where Alexa is available this year:

To learn more about playing podcasts on all your Alexa devices at home, head to the Amazon Alexa Spotify Everywhere page.

Disclaimer

Spotify Technology SA published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 13:38:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
