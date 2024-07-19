This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Attachments Original Link

Permalink

Disclaimer Spotify Technology SA published this content on 19 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2024 16:00:06 UTC.

By Marcelina Slota - Head of Platform Integrity, Spotify Safety is a top priority for Spotify, which is why we want to make it easier for young people and parents to understand and navigate the digital world. Today, we're announcing that we have a new Parental Guideto help do just that, and that Spotify has joined the Tech Coalitionto share best practices with industry on upholding youth safety. [...]