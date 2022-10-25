Spotify Technology S A : Q3 2022 Shareholder Deck

The majority of our key metrics surpassed guidance in Q3'22, led by MAU and Subscriber outperformance and healthy Revenue growth. Similar to last quarter, MAU growth saw notable acceleration, with net additions reaching a record Q3 high of 23 million, while Subscribers came in 1 million ahead of guidance. Gross Margin came in below expectations, mainly due to an unfavorable adjustment to prior period estimates for rights holder liabilities. We also saw a margin impact due to slower than forecast advertising growth given the challenging macro environment. Free Cash Flow was a positive €35 million in the quarter.
Despite ongoing economic uncertainty, we are generally pleased with our overall results. We remain focused on delivering against the objectives we shared at our 2022 Investor Day while maintaining a strong balance sheet profile.
USER & FINANCIAL SUMMARY
Q3 2021
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Y/Y
Q/Q
USERS (M)
Total Monthly Active Users ("MAUs")
381
433
20%
5%
Premium Subscribers
172
188
13%
4%
Ad-Supported MAUs
220
256
24%
7%
FINANCIALS (€M)
Premium
2,178
2,504
22%
6%
Ad-Supported
323
360
19%
7%
Total Revenue
2,501
2,864
21%
6%
Gross Profit
668
704
12%
7%
Gross Margin
26.7%
24.6%
--
--
Operating (Loss)/Income
75
(194)
--
--
Operating Margin
3.0%
(6.8%)
--
--
Net Cash Flows From Operating Activities
123
39
--
--
Free Cash Flow¹
99
37
--
--
Free Cash Flow is a non-IFRS measure. See "Use of Non-IFRS Measures" and "Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS Results" for additional information.
Key Highlights
Broad based outperformance
21% Y/Y Revenue growth
on MAUs and Subscribers
driven by Premium
Audiobooks launched in the United States
MAUs grew 20% Y/Y to 456 million, 6 million above guidance. Net additions of 23 million represented our largest ever Q3 growth
MAU strength across all regions led by Rest of World and Latin America as a result of successful marketing campaigns and OEM strength
Premium Subscribers grew 13% Y/Y to 195 million, above our guidance, aided by promotional intake and household plans
Total Revenue grew 21% Y/Y to €3.0 billion
Premium Revenue grew 22% Y/Y to €2.7 billion
Ad-SupportedRevenue grew 19% Y/Y to €385 million led by Podcasting
Launched the first iteration of Audiobooks in the Spotify app for listeners in the United States
Announced the acquisition of interactive music trivia game, Heardle
On October 5th, we announced the acquisition of Kinzen to further enhance our approach to platform safety
Key Highlights: Actuals vs. Guidance
Users
Financials
Results
Q3 2022 Actuals
Guidance
Monthly Active Users (M)
Above
456
450
Premium Subscribers (M)
Above
195
194
Results
Q3 2022 Actuals
Guidance
Above
€3,036
€3,000
Total Revenue (€M)
Gross Margin
Below
24.7%
25.2%
(€ 228)
(€ 218)
Below
Operating (Loss)/Income (€M)
5
