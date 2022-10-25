Spotify Technology S A : Q3 2022 Shareholder Deck

Advanced search
10/25/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
Q3 2022 Update

October 25th, 2022

1

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

p.03

Key Highlights

p.04

Financial Summary

p.06

MAUs & Subscribers

p.13

Product & Platform

p.16

Outlookp.21

Financial Statements

p.24

2 2

Executive Summary

The majority of our key metrics surpassed guidance in Q3'22, led by MAU and Subscriber outperformance and healthy Revenue growth. Similar to last quarter, MAU growth saw notable acceleration, with net additions reaching a record Q3 high of 23 million, while Subscribers came in 1 million ahead of guidance. Gross Margin came in below expectations, mainly due to an unfavorable adjustment to prior period estimates for rights holder liabilities. We also saw a margin impact due to slower than forecast advertising growth given the challenging macro environment. Free Cash Flow was a positive €35 million in the quarter.

Despite ongoing economic uncertainty, we are generally pleased with our overall results. We remain focused on delivering against the objectives we shared at our 2022 Investor Day while maintaining a strong balance sheet profile.

USER & FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Q3 2021

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Y/Y

Q/Q

USERS (M)

Total Monthly Active Users ("MAUs")

381

433

20%

5%

Premium Subscribers

172

188

13%

4%

Ad-Supported MAUs

220

256

24%

7%

FINANCIALS (€M)

Premium

2,178

2,504

22%

6%

Ad-Supported

323

360

19%

7%

Total Revenue

2,501

2,864

21%

6%

Gross Profit

668

704

12%

7%

Gross Margin

26.7%

24.6%

--

--

Operating (Loss)/Income

75

(194)

--

--

Operating Margin

3.0%

(6.8%)

--

--

Net Cash Flows From Operating Activities

123

39

--

--

Free Cash Flow¹

99

37

--

--

  • Free Cash Flow is a non-IFRS measure. See "Use of Non-IFRS Measures" and "Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS Results" for additional information.

3

Key Highlights

Broad based outperformance

21% Y/Y Revenue growth

on MAUs and Subscribers

driven by Premium

Audiobooks launched in the United States

  • MAUs grew 20% Y/Y to 456 million, 6 million above guidance. Net additions of 23 million represented our largest ever Q3 growth
  • MAU strength across all regions led by Rest of World and Latin America as a result of successful marketing campaigns and OEM strength
  • Premium Subscribers grew 13% Y/Y to 195 million, above our guidance, aided by promotional intake and household plans
  • Total Revenue grew 21% Y/Y to €3.0 billion
  • Premium Revenue grew 22% Y/Y to €2.7 billion
  • Ad-SupportedRevenue grew 19% Y/Y to €385 million led by Podcasting
  • Launched the first iteration of Audiobooks in the Spotify app for listeners in the United States
  • Announced the acquisition of interactive music trivia game, Heardle
  • On October 5th, we announced the acquisition of Kinzen to further enhance our approach to platform safety

4

Key Highlights: Actuals vs. Guidance

Users

Financials

Results

Q3 2022 Actuals

Guidance

Monthly Active Users (M)

Above

456

450

Premium Subscribers (M)

Above

195

194

Results

Q3 2022 Actuals

Guidance

Above

€3,036

€3,000

Total Revenue (€M)

Gross Margin

Below

24.7%

25.2%

(€ 228)

(€ 218)

Below

Operating (Loss)/Income (€M)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Spotify Technology SA published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 21:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
