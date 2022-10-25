Spotify Technology S A : Q3 2022 Shareholder Deck

The majority of our key metrics surpassed guidance in Q3'22, led by MAU and Subscriber outperformance and healthy Revenue growth. Similar to last quarter, MAU growth saw notable acceleration, with net additions reaching a record Q3 high of 23 million, while Subscribers came in 1 million ahead of guidance. Gross Margin came in below expectations, mainly due to an unfavorable adjustment to prior period estimates for rights holder liabilities. We also saw a margin impact due to slower than forecast advertising growth given the challenging macro environment. Free Cash Flow was a positive €35 million in the quarter.

Despite ongoing economic uncertainty, we are generally pleased with our overall results. We remain focused on delivering against the objectives we shared at our 2022 Investor Day while maintaining a strong balance sheet profile.