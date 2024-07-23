Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) has released its financial results for the second quarter of 2024 today. Please visit investors.spotify.com to view the Shareholder Deck and other supplemental materials.

As previously announced, the company will host a live question and answer session to discuss second quarter 2024 financial results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Daniel Ek, our Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Ben Kung, our Interim Chief Financial Officer, will be on hand to answer questions submitted through slido.com using the event code #SpotifyEarningsQ224.

What: Spotify Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Q&A Webcast

When: Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Q2 2024 Update: https://investors.spotify.com/

Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/Xbdz9xl9e7w

Slido Event Code: #SpotifyEarningsQ224

A live webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at investors.spotify.com and a recording of the webcast will be available following the session.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify’s platform revolutionized music listening forever when we launched in 2008. Today, more listeners than ever can discover, manage and enjoy over 100 million tracks, more than 6 million podcasts titles, and 350,000 audiobooks a la carte on Spotify. We are the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with more than 626 million users, including 246 million subscribers across 184 markets.

