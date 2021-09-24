Spotify Technology S A : Spice Bus Tours London to Celebrate 25 Years of the Spice Girls

2021 marks the 25th anniversaryof the one and only SpiceGirls. Their debut, and most-streamed track of all time, "Wannabe," made waves and started a global "girl power" revolution unlike anything the music and pop culture industry had witnessed before-one that still inspires and encourages young girls of today. On Spotify, 18- to 24-year-olds stream the Spice Girls the most, showcasing how their music has the ability to inspire a new generation.

To celebrate a quarter-century of one of the most popular girl bands across the world, this past weekend Spotify recreated the iconic Spice Bus from the Spice Worldfilm and took fans on a zig-zagging journey: a Spice Girls' tour across London.