  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spotify Technology S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPOT   LU1778762911

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

(SPOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Spotify Technology S A : Spice Bus Tours London to Celebrate 25 Years of the Spice Girls

09/24/2021 | 07:32am EDT
2021 marks the 25th anniversaryof the one and only SpiceGirls. Their debut, and most-streamed track of all time, "Wannabe," made waves and started a global "girl power" revolution unlike anything the music and pop culture industry had witnessed before-one that still inspires and encourages young girls of today. On Spotify, 18- to 24-year-olds stream the Spice Girls the most, showcasing how their music has the ability to inspire a new generation.

To celebrate a quarter-century of one of the most popular girl bands across the world, this past weekend Spotify recreated the iconic Spice Bus from the Spice Worldfilm and took fans on a zig-zagging journey: a Spice Girls' tour across London.

Disclaimer

Spotify Technology SA published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 11:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 9 532 M 11 187 M 11 187 M
Net income 2021 -119 M -140 M -140 M
Net cash 2021 1 927 M 2 262 M 2 262 M
P/E ratio 2021 -321x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 38 281 M 44 942 M 44 925 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,81x
EV / Sales 2022 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 5 584
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Spotify Technology S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 200,05 €
Average target price 244,54 €
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Aaron Vogel Chief Financial Officer
Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Chief Research & Development Officer
Martin Lorentzon Independent Director
Cristina Stenbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-25.36%44 942
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.87%566 791
PROSUS N.V.-19.90%264 229
NETFLIX, INC.9.71%262 574
AIRBNB, INC.19.30%108 483
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-10.82%85 700