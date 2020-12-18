Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Spotify Technology S.A.    SPOT   LU1778762911

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

(SPOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Spotify Technology S A : Tchaikovsky, Composer of ‘The Nutcracker,' is the Top-Streamed Russian Artist Outside of Russia

12/18/2020 | 11:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The holiday season is filled with festive modern hits from Mariah Careyand Michael Bublé, but when it comes to wintertime magic and timelessness, The Nutcracker balletoften takes center stage. With compositions like 'Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy' and 'Waltz of the Snowflakes,' composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovskymade his mark, and the streams show it. Tchaikovsky, who is behind both The Nutcrackerand Swan Lake, is the most popular Russian artistamong Spotify listeners outsideof Russia, with a monthly audience of 2.8 million worldwide.

Tchaikovsky's use of rhythm and melody and his mastery of compositional technique are hallmarks of his work, which remains relevant 150 years later. Today, more than 100 playlists of his compositions are available on Spotify.

To celebrate the musician, we curated a special playlist, 'This is Tchaikovsky,' that showcases some of his popular works. Spotify also commemorated the moment by featuring the playlist cover of Tchaikovsky on a billboard in New York City's Times Square-a first for any Russian artist.

Revisit Tchaikovsky's classics with his top five most-listened to tracks on Spotify:

1. Swan Lake, Op. 20, Act 2: No 10, Scene (London Symphony Orchestra)

2. The Nutcracker, Op. 71, Act 2, No. 13, Waltz of the Flowers (Berlin Philharmoniker)

3. The Nutcracker, Op. 71, Act 2, Tableau 3, Variation 2, Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy (Russian National Orchestra)

4. The Nutcracker Ballet, Op 71, Act 1, No 2, March (Berlin Philharmoniker)

5. Album for the Young, Op 39, No 3 Mamma

Can't get enough of the timeless composer? Stream 'This is Tchaikovsky' below.

Disclaimer

Spotify Technology SA published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 16:12:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
11:13aSPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A : Tchaikovsky, Composer of ‘The Nutcracker,' is the..
PU
07:51aTencent Doubles Stake in Universal Music, Home to Billie Eilish
DJ
04:29aTencent-led group to raise stake in Vivendi's UMG to 20%
RE
04:29aTencent-led group to raise stake in Vivendi's UMG to 20%
RE
04:10aSPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A : to Launch Service in South Korea in First Half of 2021
MT
03:29aSPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A : For the Record's 2020 ‘Year in Review'
PU
03:29aSPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A : Podcast Lovers Around the World Can Now Play NPR Shows ..
PU
12/17SPOTIFY : to Launch in South Korea in the First Half of 2021
BU
12/17Spotify says will launch its service in south korea in first half of 2021
RE
12/17SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Spotify Technology's Price Targe..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 874 M 9 629 M 9 629 M
Net income 2020 -548 M -670 M -670 M
Net cash 2020 1 980 M 2 422 M 2 422 M
P/E ratio 2020 -92,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 50 726 M 62 196 M 62 034 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,19x
EV / Sales 2021 5,00x
Nbr of Employees 4 405
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Spotify Technology S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 227,65 €
Last Close Price 267,56 €
Spread / Highest target 14,4%
Spread / Average Target -14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Aaron Vogel Chief Financial Officer
Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Chief Research & Development Officer
Martin Lorentzon Independent Director
Cristina Stenbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.119.36%62 196
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED55.22%715 659
NETFLIX, INC.64.69%235 433
PROSUS N.V.38.85%183 173
NASPERS LIMITED37.82%91 711
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.70.24%89 300
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ