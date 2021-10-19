Log in
    SPOT   LU1778762911

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

(SPOT)
Spotify Technology S A : Welcomes Podcast Publishers in Germany, France, Spain, and Italy to Megaphone

10/19/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
Podcasts have taken the world by storm, and Europe is no exception. Thanks to the thousands of new podcasts that are released daily, listeners have a greater variety of podcast content to engage with and follow than ever before. And along with this growth in listening, come increased opportunities for podcast publishers to find new audiences and monetize their content.

Just last year, Spotify acquired Megaphone, one of the world's leading podcast publishing and advertising platforms. The platform is fully available in the U.S., U.K., Australia, and Canada, and today-following a period of limited availability and local support-we're formally launching Megaphone in Germany, France, Spain, and Italy, so even more podcast publishers can take advantage of the tool.

The formal expansion of Megaphone's offerings in these markets will strengthen our ability to help local publishers create, distribute, and monetize their podcast content. European podcast ad spending is expected to grow more than 50% and hit over €200M by 2023-and our mission is to ensure publishers have the right tools to capitalize on this growth. Today, this includes host-read ads and Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI), with more monetization capabilities on the horizon.

Plus, our 24/7 White Glove Customer Service will be available to all publishers in live markets at launch and over the next year. We will also be growing the local sales and support teams for Megaphone in Europe. And down the line, we'll be rolling out new features including audience-based insights, targeting capabilities for direct sales, and more.

Head to Megaphone.fmto learn more.

Disclaimer

Spotify Technology SA published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 21:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
