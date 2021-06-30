Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spotify Technology S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPOT   LU1778762911

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

(SPOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spotify Technology S A : Et Voilà, Eurovision Runner-Up Barbara Pravi Is EQUAL Artist of the Month

06/30/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

French singer, writer, and actress Barbara Praviisn't afraid of a little competition. Earlier this year, she represented her country in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest. The performer instantly captured the hearts of fans around the world and went on to place second in the competition for her song 'Voilà .'

Barbara continues to inspire as this month's featured artist in Spotify'sEQUAL Global Music Program, which aims to combat gender disparity in the music industry by amplifying and celebrating the work of women creators around the world.

Through our ongoing EQUAL campaign, we're also extending resources and generating more opportunities for these artists by creating a global, cohesive, branded experience. As global artist of the month, Barbara will also be featured on the cover of our EQUAL Globalplaylist.

For the Recordinvited Barbara to turn up the volume and fill in the blanks on her process, inspiration, and advice for other women creators.

The artists who have most inspired me are ____.

Barbara, Jacques Brel, Charles Aznavour, and Nougaro, because they know how to perfectly manipulate words. They are poets and musicians! When I listen to them, I feel that words are as important as musicality. I also love and listen to a lot of classical music. More recently, I've been influenced by Nathy Peluso, Sufjan Stevens, and Maria Jose Llergo, among others.

One piece of advice I'd give other women artists is ____.

Do not make any concessions. Listen to your intuition and your heart. Make the music you love to listen to.

I really think we have to be the first listeners of our music. The advantage of staying true to yourself is that at the end, you won't have any regrets. If you make mistakes (and you will!) you will feel OK with it because they will be yourmistakes. You will embrace them because you'll learn from them and, in the end, you will be and feel better. In my opinion, the keys to being happy and proud are integrity, authenticity, self-confidence, and always having an open mind, ear, and heart.

One notable moment in my career so far is ____.

Until my first album comes out, it will be the night of Eurovision this year!

My creative process consists of ____.

I have a million ways of making music. Sometimes I start with the words; other times, I have a melody in mind. Sometimes I have both, and sometimes neither. When that happens, I have to pick up a pencil and ask myself, 'Ok, what do you want to say?'

I always try to be easy and gentle on myself and not be judgmental of my 'creations,' whether they're cool or bad. I don't always have a handle on how they will turn out or how I'll feel about them.

One way I'd like to see greater gender equity in the music industry is ____.

The EQUAL Global Music Program is absolutely fabulous. I love the playlists-they allow me to discover women creators from all over the world. The radio and media have the power to elevate a song and make a person's career. They should expose the world to more women. I really hope one day we'll have more women at the head of labels and media, too. I'm so happy to be part of a generation of young women who are independent, proud, and who know that to exist, the best person you can count on is YOU.

One up-and-coming woman artist I'm excited to watch is ____.

I love Silly Boy Blue, November Ultra, P.R2B, Saskia, and Kalika. They are all French women artists who are getting to be big!

My girl-power anthem is ____.

Qui a décidé ce qu'est la femme?

Un bouton de rose

un brun de flamme

Aucun des deux

ou bien tout à la fois

La femme, la femme, la femme.

Translation:

Who decides what a woman is?

A rosebud

A sparkling flame

Neither and both at once

Woman, woman, woman.

Keep celebrating Barbara and other women artists on Spotify's EQUAL Global playlist below:

Disclaimer

Spotify Technology SA published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 16:41:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
12:42pSPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A  : LGBTQIA+ Spotify Employees Share How They Claim Their ..
PU
12:42pSPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A  : Et Voilà, Eurovision Runner-Up Barbara Pravi Is EQUAL ..
PU
12:16pSTREET COLOR : Spotify Shares Climb on Reports Company Exploring an Expansion in..
MT
06/29AMAZON COM  : scoops up exclusive rights to celebrity podcast 'SmartLess'
RE
06/29SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A  : The New Summer Breakouts Playlist Is Your Soundtrack f..
PU
06/28FACEBOOK  : Danish media firms join forces to seek payment deal with Facebook, G..
RE
06/28STORYTEL  : herlock Holmes' returns in Storytel audiobooks
RE
06/25IN HONOR OF BLACK MUSIC MONTH, &LSQU : For the Record' Explores Go-Go, Hyphy, an..
PU
06/25SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A  : Jemele Hill and Spotify Partner on The Unbothered Netw..
PU
06/24SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A  : Today's Top Hits Is the World's Destination for the Ve..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9 404 M 11 143 M 11 143 M
Net income 2021 -188 M -222 M -222 M
Net cash 2021 1 910 M 2 263 M 2 263 M
P/E ratio 2021 -211x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 43 789 M 52 110 M 51 888 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,45x
EV / Sales 2022 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 5 584
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Spotify Technology S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 229,29 €
Average target price 260,37 €
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Aaron Vogel Chief Financial Officer
Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Chief Research & Development Officer
Martin Lorentzon Independent Director
Cristina Stenbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-13.28%50 873
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.55%733 618
NETFLIX, INC.-1.34%233 704
PROSUS N.V.-5.93%158 251
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.47%97 148
AIRBNB, INC.-0.49%91 048