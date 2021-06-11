Log in
    SPOT   LU1778762911

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

(SPOT)
Spotify Technology S A : Invites Fans to the K-pop Playground With a New Enhanced Album From TWICE

06/11/2021 | 10:24am EDT
It's no secret that K-pop is taking the world by storm, and when it comes to new music and exclusive content, fans around the globe just can't get enough. That's why Spotify is collaborating with nine-member girl group TWICEto launch a new enhanced album to support Taste of Love,their latest release.

TWICE Presents Taste of Love, the Enhanced Albumfeatures a colorful playground of captivating video and audio that goes along with the group's six new songs. On Spotify, listeners can find exclusive content like track-by-track explanations, personal written commentary about each song, and exclusive videos featuring TWICE. Fans can watch as Jihyomakes a plate of s'mores and Momoperfects a refreshing alcohol-free mocktail. They'll also hear secrets from Dahyun's trainee-days diary and learn from Minaas she shows them how to take the perfect selfie.

'We are so excited that TWICE collaborated with us on this enhanced album-not only for ONCE [the name of TWICE's fandom], but also for new fans of this incredible group,' says Kossy Ng, Head of Music, Asia at Spotify. 'Enhanced albums allow fans to connect with artists in a deeper, more engaging way, and they give artists a way to immerse fans in the inspiration, stories, and creativity behind their art.'

Ready to listen to the album's mix of bossa-nova, hip-hop, disco, and dance melodies while hearing more from the group? Check out TWICE Presents Taste of Love, the Enhanced Album.

Disclaimer

Spotify Technology SA published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 14:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 9 405 M 11 414 M 11 414 M
Net income 2021 -188 M -228 M -228 M
Net cash 2021 1 910 M 2 318 M 2 318 M
P/E ratio 2021 -187x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 38 783 M 47 208 M 47 067 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,92x
EV / Sales 2022 3,25x
Nbr of Employees 5 584
Free-Float 70,2%
Technical analysis trends SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 259,69 €
Last Close Price 203,07 €
Spread / Highest target 73,0%
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Aaron Vogel Chief Financial Officer
Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Chief Research & Development Officer
Martin Lorentzon Independent Director
Cristina Stenbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-21.44%47 208
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED6.47%736 166
NETFLIX, INC.-9.89%216 057
PROSUS N.V.-4.15%165 839
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.84%92 746
AIRBNB, INC.-0.46%88 888