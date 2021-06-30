Spotify Technology S A : LGBTQIA+ Spotify Employees Share How They Claim Their Space

Spotify kicked off June by announcing this year's Pride campaign, CLAIM YOUR SPACE. The experience, complete with playlists, podcasts, and permanent in-person murals, served to celebrate the commitment and resilience of LGBTQIA+ creators. It also recognized the ways audio and art have always been avenues for LGBTQIA+ expression.We encouraged the queer community of creators and listeners to continue to make noise, make their presence known, and make their own rules.

We also used Pride Month as a time to encourage, empower, and amplify the voices of LGBTQIA+ Spotifiers within our own community. So as Pride Month comes to a close, our Life at Spotifysocial channels shared how several queer employees 'claim their space' in the workplace, as well as the songs and aritsts that help them live their identities loud and proud.