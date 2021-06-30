Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spotify Technology S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPOT   LU1778762911

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

(SPOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spotify Technology S A : LGBTQIA+ Spotify Employees Share How They Claim Their Space

06/30/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Spotify kicked off June by announcing this year's Pride campaign, CLAIM YOUR SPACE. The experience, complete with playlists, podcasts, and permanent in-person murals, served to celebrate the commitment and resilience of LGBTQIA+ creators. It also recognized the ways audio and art have always been avenues for LGBTQIA+ expression.We encouraged the queer community of creators and listeners to continue to make noise, make their presence known, and make their own rules.

We also used Pride Month as a time to encourage, empower, and amplify the voices of LGBTQIA+ Spotifiers within our own community. So as Pride Month comes to a close, our Life at Spotifysocial channels shared how several queer employees 'claim their space' in the workplace, as well as the songs and aritsts that help them live their identities loud and proud.

Disclaimer

Spotify Technology SA published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 16:41:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
12:42pSPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A  : LGBTQIA+ Spotify Employees Share How They Claim Their ..
PU
12:42pSPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A  : Et Voilà, Eurovision Runner-Up Barbara Pravi Is EQUAL ..
PU
12:16pSTREET COLOR : Spotify Shares Climb on Reports Company Exploring an Expansion in..
MT
06/29AMAZON COM  : scoops up exclusive rights to celebrity podcast 'SmartLess'
RE
06/29SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A  : The New Summer Breakouts Playlist Is Your Soundtrack f..
PU
06/28FACEBOOK  : Danish media firms join forces to seek payment deal with Facebook, G..
RE
06/28STORYTEL  : herlock Holmes' returns in Storytel audiobooks
RE
06/25IN HONOR OF BLACK MUSIC MONTH, &LSQU : For the Record' Explores Go-Go, Hyphy, an..
PU
06/25SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A  : Jemele Hill and Spotify Partner on The Unbothered Netw..
PU
06/24SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A  : Today's Top Hits Is the World's Destination for the Ve..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9 404 M 11 143 M 11 143 M
Net income 2021 -188 M -222 M -222 M
Net cash 2021 1 910 M 2 263 M 2 263 M
P/E ratio 2021 -211x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 43 789 M 52 110 M 51 888 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,45x
EV / Sales 2022 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 5 584
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Spotify Technology S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 229,29 €
Average target price 260,37 €
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Aaron Vogel Chief Financial Officer
Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Chief Research & Development Officer
Martin Lorentzon Independent Director
Cristina Stenbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-13.28%50 873
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.55%733 618
NETFLIX, INC.-1.34%233 704
PROSUS N.V.-5.93%158 251
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.47%97 148
AIRBNB, INC.-0.49%91 048