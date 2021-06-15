Log in
    SPOT   LU1778762911

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

(SPOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spotify Technology S A : ‘Call Her Daddy' Is Making It Exclusive With Spotify

06/15/2021 | 03:18pm EDT
Alex Cooper, host of Call Her Daddy, knows how to shock, entertain, and delight her listeners. And her latest piece of news continues to do just that: As of July 21, Call Her Daddy will call Spotify home.

Soon, all new and existing episodes of the show will be available for free and exclusively on Spotify for new listeners and the 'Daddy Gang,' as fans call themselves, to enjoy.

'I'm incredibly thankful for everyone who has supported, helped, and been a part of Call Her Daddy,' says Alex. 'From its start three years ago, the show has always been about challenging the status quo and manifesting conversations that previously only happened behind closed doors. I can't wait for this next chapter with Spotify, where I will continue raising the bar with great content and guests for the Daddy Gang.'

Call Her Daddywas the first podcast of its kind and has created a sex-positive space where women control the conversation. During 2020 Wrapped, the podcast proved to be the fifth-most-popular podcast streamed globally on Spotify. Alex's unique interview style gives iconic guests like Miley Cryus, Mia Khalifa, and Rickey Thompsonthe opportunity to share their own vulnerable experiences. Episodes cover topics ranging from self-love to sexual fluidity to reclaiming power after trauma. As the show has evolved, Alex's priority has been to uncover the importance of therapy, self-care, and personal growth by sharing her own mental health journey. She has also invited medical experts like Dr. Orna Guralnikto the show in an effort to debunk stigmas surrounding mental health.

The show is also the second-most-popular female-created podcast globally on Spotify, according to data released in March 2021 as part of Spotify's EQUAL campaign. Alex's direct approach and sense of humor have captivated Gen Zand millennial listeners, who appreciate the show's risqué topics and entertaining personal stories. And as the Daddy Gang knows, there's never a dull moment.

The gang's all here! Start listening to Call Her Daddyepisodes below.

Disclaimer

Spotify Technology SA published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 19:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 9 405 M 11 404 M 11 404 M
Net income 2021 -188 M -228 M -228 M
Net cash 2021 1 910 M 2 316 M 2 316 M
P/E ratio 2021 -191x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 39 628 M 48 033 M 48 052 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,01x
EV / Sales 2022 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 5 584
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Spotify Technology S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 259,69 €
Last Close Price 207,50 €
Spread / Highest target 69,3%
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Aaron Vogel Chief Financial Officer
Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Chief Research & Development Officer
Martin Lorentzon Independent Director
Cristina Stenbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-20.07%48 033
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED5.67%730 483
NETFLIX, INC.-7.55%221 653
PROSUS N.V.-3.47%166 447
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.45%95 345
AIRBNB, INC.1.64%90 768