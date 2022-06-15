Spotify Technology S A : to Acquire Sonantic, an AI Voice Platform

As a leader in all things audio, Spotify is always searching for new ways to create unique experiences that our users will love. So today we're excited to share our intention to acquire Sonantic, a dynamic AI voice platform that creates compelling, nuanced, and stunningly realistic voices from text.

Listeners come to Spotify for all of the best audio content in the world-and we believe that Sonantic's technology will allow us to create high-quality experiences for our users by building on our existing technical capabilities.

"We're really excited about the potential to bring Sonantic's AI voice technology onto the Spotify platform and create new experiences for our users," says ZiadSultan, Spotify's Vice President of Personalization. "This integration will enable us to engage users in a new and even more personalized way."

"We're looking forward to joining Spotify and continuing to build exciting voice experiences," said Sonantic co-founders ZeenaQureshiand JohnFlynnin a joint statement. "We believe in the power voice has and its ability to foster a deeper connection with listeners around the world, and we know we can be better than ever on the world's largest audio platform."

At Spotify, we've identified several potential opportunities for text-to-speech capabilities across our platform, and we believe that over the long term, high-quality voice will be important to growing our share of listening. For example, this voice technology could allow us to give context to users about upcoming recommendations when they aren't looking at their screens.Using voice in these moments can reduce barriers to creating new audio experiences-and open up the doors to even more new opportunities.