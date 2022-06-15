Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Spotify Technology S.A.
  News
  Summary
    SPOT   LU1778762911

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

(SPOT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-15 pm EDT
105.35 USD   +7.45%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A : to Acquire Sonantic, an AI Voice Platform
PU
Spotify to Cut Hiring Growth by 25% Amid Macroeconomic Headwinds
MT
Spotify to Cut Hiring Growth by 25% Amid Macroeconomic Headwinds
MT
Summary 
Summary

Spotify Technology S A : to Acquire Sonantic, an AI Voice Platform

06/15/2022 | 03:33pm EDT
As a leader in all things audio, Spotify is always searching for new ways to create unique experiences that our users will love. So today we're excited to share our intention to acquire Sonantic, a dynamic AI voice platform that creates compelling, nuanced, and stunningly realistic voices from text.

Listeners come to Spotify for all of the best audio content in the world-and we believe that Sonantic's technology will allow us to create high-quality experiences for our users by building on our existing technical capabilities.

"We're really excited about the potential to bring Sonantic's AI voice technology onto the Spotify platform and create new experiences for our users," says ZiadSultan, Spotify's Vice President of Personalization. "This integration will enable us to engage users in a new and even more personalized way."

"We're looking forward to joining Spotify and continuing to build exciting voice experiences," said Sonantic co-founders ZeenaQureshiand JohnFlynnin a joint statement. "We believe in the power voice has and its ability to foster a deeper connection with listeners around the world, and we know we can be better than ever on the world's largest audio platform."

At Spotify, we've identified several potential opportunities for text-to-speech capabilities across our platform, and we believe that over the long term, high-quality voice will be important to growing our share of listening. For example, this voice technology could allow us to give context to users about upcoming recommendations when they aren't looking at their screens.Using voice in these moments can reduce barriers to creating new audio experiences-and open up the doors to even more new opportunities.

Disclaimer

Spotify Technology SA published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 19:32:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 11 597 M 12 083 M 12 083 M
Net income 2022 -77,8 M -81,1 M -81,1 M
Net cash 2022 2 141 M 2 231 M 2 231 M
P/E ratio 2022 -183x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18 152 M 18 912 M 18 912 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 6 617
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Spotify Technology S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 94,11 €
Average target price 142,40 €
Spread / Average Target 51,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Aaron Vogel Chief Financial Officer
Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Chief Research & Development Officer
Martin Lorentzon Independent Director
Cristina Stenbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-58.10%18 912
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.69%456 766
PROSUS N.V.-35.20%126 520
NETFLIX, INC.-72.19%74 434
AIRBNB, INC.-40.62%62 927
NASPERS LIMITED-29.61%41 948