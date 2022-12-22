Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spotify Technology S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPOT   LU1778762911

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

(SPOT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-22 pm EST
77.96 USD   +0.61%
04:34pSpotify Technology S.A. to Announce Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2022
BU
12/21MarketScreener's World Press Review: December 21, 2022
MS
12/19Morgan Stanley Adjusts Spotify Technology's Price Target to $105 From $115, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
Spotify Technology S.A. to Announce Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2022

12/22/2022 | 04:34pm EST
Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) will post its fourth quarter 2022 financial results and deck to shareholders on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 before market open.

The company will hold a question and answer session to discuss fourth quarter 2022 financial results at 8:00 am Eastern Time. Management will answer questions submitted via Slido. Questions may be submitted on the day of the call at www.slido.com using the event code #SpotifyEarningsQ422.

A live webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at investors.spotify.com and a recording of the webcast will be available following the session.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of more than 456 million Monthly Active Users and 195 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 184 markets, and more than 80 million tracks including 4.7 million podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 11 776 M 12 496 M 12 496 M
Net income 2022 -444 M -471 M -471 M
Net cash 2022 1 924 M 2 042 M 2 042 M
P/E ratio 2022 -30,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14 104 M 14 966 M 14 966 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 6 617
Free-Float 71,5%
Chart SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Spotify Technology S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 73,03 €
Average target price 117,57 €
Spread / Average Target 61,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Aaron Vogel Chief Financial Officer
Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Chief Research & Development Officer
Martin Lorentzon Independent Director
Cristina Stenbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-66.89%14 966
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.92%375 572
NETFLIX, INC.-50.54%132 598
PROSUS N.V.-12.55%90 090
AIRBNB, INC.-47.70%55 131
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-39.52%50 578