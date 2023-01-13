Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spotify Technology S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPOT   LU1778762911

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

(SPOT)
  Report
01/13/2023
92.06 USD   +0.94%
Spotify down for thousands of users -Downdetector

01/13/2023 | 09:35pm EST
Jan 13 (Reuters) - Audio streaming platform Spotify was down for thousands of users on Friday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector, which tracks outages through a range of sources including user reports, showed more than 38,000 affected users from the United States at the peak of the disruption.

"Something's not quite right, and we're looking into it. Thanks for your reports!" Spotify Status, an account that provides updates about the audio platforms's current status, said on Twitter. (Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2023
Consensus
