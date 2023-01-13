Spotify down for thousands of users -Downdetector

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Audio streaming platform Spotify
was down for thousands of users on Friday, according to
outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
Downdetector, which tracks outages through a range of
sources including user reports, showed more than 38,000 affected
users from the United States at the peak of the disruption.
"Something's not quite right, and we're looking into it.
Thanks for your reports!" Spotify Status, an account that
provides updates about the audio platforms's current status,
said on Twitter.
