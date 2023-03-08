Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spotify Technology S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPOT   LU1778762911

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

(SPOT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:17:17 2023-03-08 pm EST
126.75 USD   +0.33%
01:49pSpotify says artists making over $1 mln as well as those making…
RE
01:45pSpotify listeners cross half a billion mark
RE
01:18pSpotify announces all new user interface for audio streaming pla…
RE
Spotify listeners cross half a billion mark

03/08/2023 | 01:45pm EST
The Spotify logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Spotify Technology SA said on Wednesday it would roll out new features like smart shuffle and previews of podcasts and music playlists on its audio streaming platform, as it crossed 500 million in monthly active listeners.

The Swedish company, which has invested heavily in building up its podcast and audiobooks business in recent years in a bid to attract users and advertisers, announced the "new re-imagined user interface" at its Stream On event.

Earlier this year, Spotify said it would tighten spending and work to become efficient given the tough macroeconomic backdrop and projected the number of listeners would reach 500 million in the current quarter.

Features like autoplay for podcasts, personalized visual and audio previews of podcast episodes and audiobooks or music playlists, and new feeds for discovery will be rolled out in waves starting Wednesday, Spotify said.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 13 490 M 14 269 M 14 269 M
Net income 2023 -349 M -369 M -369 M
Net cash 2023 1 862 M 1 970 M 1 970 M
P/E ratio 2023 -64,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 23 100 M 24 435 M 24 435 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
EV / Sales 2024 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 8 359
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Spotify Technology S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 119,43 €
Average target price 122,65 €
Spread / Average Target 2,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Co-President, Chief Research & Development Officer
Alex Norstrom Co-President & Chief Premium Business Officer
Paul Aaron Vogel Chief Financial Officer
Martin Lorentzon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.60.01%24 435
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED6.89%427 707
NETFLIX, INC.4.61%137 376
PROSUS N.V.5.46%92 511
AIRBNB, INC.48.47%80 141
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.38.05%68 618