Prior to his arrival at Saab, Christian Luiga was previously CFO, then CEO, of Swedish telecommunications operator Telia.
In his new position, he will remain based in Sweden, with responsibility for financial planning and analysis, auditing, risk management, accounting, corporate development, tax and treasury.
His arrival is scheduled for the third quarter. In the meantime, Ben Kung, a long-time Spotify finance executive, will act as interim CFO.
Paul Vogel, the company's previous CFO, announced his departure from Spotify last December, due to his opposition to the company's cost-cutting program.
According to analysts, the appointment of a new CFO could pave the way for a more shareholder-friendly policy, for example via the launch of a share buyback plan.
