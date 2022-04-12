Spotify rebrands live audio streaming service

Rolled out in June 2021 as Spotify Greenroom, the service will be available as a stand-alone app and as a livestream function on the main Spotify app.

Listeners can tune into live programming and take part in live chats through the creator or artist's Spotify page, the company said in a blogpost.

As part of the roll-out, music group Swedish House Mafia will beam a DJ set on April 15 and comedian Hasan Minhaj will launch a live-streamed podcast on NBA playoffs starting May.

The shows will be available in select markets, the company said.

