Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spotify Technology S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPOT   LU1778762911

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

(SPOT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/12 11:23:50 am EDT
140.99 USD   +0.98%
04/11Apple Faces Additional Antitrust Charge In EU Over Music Streaming Practices
MT
04/11Apple Faces Additional EU Antitrust Charge From Spotify Complaint
MT
04/11Apple Faces Additional EU Antitrust Charge in Spotify Case, Reuters Reports
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spotify rebrands live audio streaming service

04/12/2022 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Spotify Technology SA on Tuesday re-branded its live audio-streaming service to Spotify Live and announced a slew of new content by top artists, as it doubles down on the format at a time when virtual events continue to attract audiences.

Rolled out in June 2021 as Spotify Greenroom, the service will be available as a stand-alone app and as a livestream function on the main Spotify app.

Listeners can tune into live programming and take part in live chats through the creator or artist's Spotify page, the company said in a blogpost.

As part of the roll-out, music group Swedish House Mafia will beam a DJ set on April 15 and comedian Hasan Minhaj will launch a live-streamed podcast on NBA playoffs starting May.

The shows will be available in select markets, the company said.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
All news about SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
04/11Apple Faces Additional Antitrust Charge In EU Over Music Streaming Practices
MT
04/11Apple Faces Additional EU Antitrust Charge From Spotify Complaint
MT
04/11Apple Faces Additional EU Antitrust Charge in Spotify Case, Reuters Reports
DJ
04/08Morgan Stanley Cuts Price Target on Spotify Technology to $225 From $300, Citing Higher..
MT
04/07Truist Securities Adjusts Spotify Technology's Price Target to $210 from $266, Keeps Bu..
MT
04/06SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A : Ready for Some Spring Cleaning? Spotify Has the Tips—and Pl..
PU
04/05SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
04/04Spotify Technology Podcast Union Reportedly Willing to Walk Off Job Over Contract Terms
MT
04/04UBS Adjusts Spotify Technology Price Target to $185 From $275, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
04/01Spotify Technology S.A. To Announce Financial Results for First Quarter 2022
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 570 M 12 595 M 12 595 M
Net income 2022 23,6 M 25,7 M 25,7 M
Net cash 2022 2 281 M 2 483 M 2 483 M
P/E ratio 2022 2 660x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24 708 M 26 897 M 26 897 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 6 617
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Spotify Technology S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 128,25 €
Average target price 203,76 €
Spread / Average Target 58,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Aaron Vogel Chief Financial Officer
Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Chief Research & Development Officer
Martin Lorentzon Independent Director
Cristina Stenbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-40.35%26 897
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.59%429 844
NETFLIX, INC.-42.23%154 499
PROSUS N.V.-34.16%134 317
AIRBNB, INC.-3.75%101 546
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-23.59%62 637