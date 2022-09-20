Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spotify Technology S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPOT   LU1778762911

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

(SPOT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:21 2022-09-20 pm EDT
98.91 USD   -0.80%
12:10pSpotify takes on Amazon's Audible, launches audiobook service for U.S. users
RE
10:27aSpotify Launches Audiobooks on App in the US
MT
09/14Tencent Music Files Application For Hong Kong Listing Via Introduction
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spotify takes on Amazon's Audible, launches audiobook service for U.S. users

09/20/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Spotify logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Spotify Technology SA is locking horns with Amazon.com Inc's Audible, with the launch of its audiobook service in the United States.

Spotify users in the country will have access to over 300,000 audiobook titles, the Swedish firm said in a blog on Tuesday.

Users will be able to browse the catalog on the Spotify app and purchase through the website, it added, similar to the purchase of Spotify subscription.

The audiobooks market was estimated at $4.8 billion in 2021 and was expected to grow at about 14% compound annual growth rate to $9.3 billion by 2026, according to media consultancy Omdia.

Spotify has charted an aggressive expansion path as it looks to supplement its earnings from music streaming with other revenue-generating formats such as podcasts, on which it has spent more than $1 billion to add popular names such as Joe Rogan to its roster.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 11 744 M 11 756 M 11 756 M
Net income 2022 -302 M -302 M -302 M
Net cash 2022 2 128 M 2 130 M 2 130 M
P/E ratio 2022 -60,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 19 223 M 19 242 M 19 242 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 6 617
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Spotify Technology S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 99,60 €
Average target price 141,98 €
Spread / Average Target 42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Aaron Vogel Chief Financial Officer
Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Chief Research & Development Officer
Martin Lorentzon Independent Director
Cristina Stenbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-57.40%19 242
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-36.73%347 339
NETFLIX, INC.-59.56%108 344
PROSUS N.V.-22.34%78 838
AIRBNB, INC.-28.66%75 960
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-24.90%62 348