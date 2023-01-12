Spotify to Host “Stream On” Event on March 8, 2023

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) announced that on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, the company will be hosting Stream On to share how Spotify is unlocking new possibilities for creators to better connect with and build a powerful global audience across mediums. This year's Stream On will provide updates on Spotify’s creator tools, features, and programming in an event streamed live from the Arts District in Los Angeles. The event will be live-streamed on For the Record and Spotify’s YouTube channel and be available for on-demand viewing immediately afterwards. No login required.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of more than 456 million Monthly Active Users and 195 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 184 markets, and more than 80 million tracks including 4.7 million podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.

