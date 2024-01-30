Spotify: well oriented, UBS sees profitability improving

Spotify is bucking Wall Street's trend and managing to gain ground on Tuesday morning after UBS raised its recommendation on the online music giant from 'neutral' to 'buy'.



In a note, UBS - which also raised its price target from $170 to $274 - believes that the Swedish group is at a turning point in terms of improving its margins and results over the coming years.



According to the broker, subscriber growth, rate increases and higher advertising revenues should enable it to improve its operating income more strongly than expected.



UBS expects Ebitda for the period 2024-2027 to be 30% higher than consensus forecasts.



'While investors have found it difficult to value the company in the past due to a lack of profitability, we expect Spotify to benefit from Ebitda now firmly in positive territory and from its level of growth compared to its peers', it continues.



Shortly before 10:00 a.m. (New York time), Spotify gained around 1%, while the S&P 500 index was perfectly stable.



