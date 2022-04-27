Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spotify Technology S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPOT   LU1778762911

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

(SPOT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/27 11:15:03 am EDT
98.69 USD   -10.61%
10:56aThinking about trading options or stock in Tesla, Boeing, Netflix, Texas Instruments, or Spotify?
PR
08:00aTRANSCRIPT : Spotify Technology S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2022
CI
06:53aSPOTIFY : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thinking about trading options or stock in Tesla, Boeing, Netflix, Texas Instruments, or Spotify?

04/27/2022 | 10:56am EDT
NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for TSLA, BA, NFLX, TXN, and SPOT.

Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.

Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.

Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-trading-options-or-stock-in-tesla-boeing-netflix-texas-instruments-or-spotify-301534358.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2022
