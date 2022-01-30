Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spotify Technology S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPOT   LU1778762911

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

(SPOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK's Harry and Meghan voice concern to Spotify over COVID-19 misinformation

01/30/2022 | 07:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
lFILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Megan Markle visit Nottingham Academy in Nottingham

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have expressed their concern to Spotify about COVID-19 misinformation on its platform and are committed to continuing to work with the company, a spokesperson for their Archewell foundation said on Sunday.

Singer-songwriters Neil Young and Joni Mitchell are removing their music from Spotify in protest that the popular streaming service has allowed the airing of misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines.

Harry and Meghan signed a series of corporate deals, including to produce and host podcasts for Spotify, as part of their efforts to make a living following their split with Britain's royal family announced in 2020.

"Hundreds of millions of people are affected by the serious harms of rampant mis- and disinformation every day. Last April, our co-founders began expressing concerns to our partners at Spotify about the all too real consequences of COVID-19 misinformation on its platform," the spokesperson said.

"We have continued to express our concerns to Spotify to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis. We look to Spotify to meet this moment and are committed to continuing our work together as it does."

Contacted by Reuters on Sunday through its website, Spotify had no immediate comment.

The Swedish company has previously said it worked to balance "both safety for listeners and freedom for creators" and had removed more than 20,000 podcast episodes related to COVID-19 in accordance with its "detailed content policies."

Young objected to his music being played on the same platform as Joe Rogan's top-rated postcast "The Joe Rogan Experience". Rogan has stirred controversy with his views on the pandemic, government mandates and vaccines to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Earlier this month, 270 scientists and medical professionals signed a letter urging Spotify to take action against Rogan, accusing him of spreading falsehoods on the podcast.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
All news about SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
08:24aUK's Harry and Meghan voice concern to Spotify over COVID-19 misinformation
RE
07:46aUK's Harry and Meghan voice concern to Spotify over COVID-19 misinformation
RE
01/28PUMP / DUMP #19 : The week's gainers and losers
01/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/27SiriusXM Relaunches Neil Young Radio Channel After its Removal From Spotify
MT
01/27UK watchdog launches music streaming investigation
RE
01/27Spotify removing Neil Young's music after his Joe Rogan ultimatum
RE
01/27Spotify removing Neil Young's music after his Joe Rogan ultimatum
RE
01/26Monness Crespi Hardt Adjusts Spotify Technology's Price Target to $240 from $380, Keeps..
MT
01/25MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : January 25, 2022
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 9 631 M 10 736 M 10 736 M
Net income 2021 -67,8 M -75,6 M -75,6 M
Net cash 2021 1 916 M 2 136 M 2 136 M
P/E ratio 2021 -373x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29 726 M 33 135 M 33 135 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,89x
EV / Sales 2022 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 5 584
Free-Float -
Chart SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Spotify Technology S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 155,18 €
Average target price 260,30 €
Spread / Average Target 67,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Aaron Vogel Chief Financial Officer
Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Chief Research & Development Officer
Martin Lorentzon Independent Director
Cristina Stenbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-26.09%33 135
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED0.70%562 659
PROSUS N.V.-4.04%200 976
NETFLIX, INC.-36.20%170 642
AIRBNB, INC.-14.25%89 401
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-16.03%68 312