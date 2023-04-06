Advanced search
    SPOT   LU1778762911

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

(SPOT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:39:02 2023-04-06 am EDT
132.13 USD   +0.67%
10:58aUser reports indicate spotify is having problems-downdetector…
RE
03/31Universal Music Group Extends CEO Contract, Changes Compensation Package -- Update
DJ
03/29Spotify Technology S A : Results of Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

USER REPORTS INDICATE SPOTIFY IS HAVING PROBLEMS-DOWNDETECTOR…

04/06/2023 | 10:58am EDT
USER REPORTS INDICATE SPOTIFY IS HAVING PROBLEMS-DOWNDETECTOR


© Reuters 2023
All news about SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Analyst Recommendations on SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Financials
Sales 2023 13 506 M 14 749 M 14 749 M
Net income 2023 -369 M -403 M -403 M
Net cash 2023 1 762 M 1 925 M 1 925 M
P/E ratio 2023 -62,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 23 246 M 25 386 M 25 386 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,59x
EV / Sales 2024 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 8 359
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Spotify Technology S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 120,19 €
Average target price 125,10 €
Spread / Average Target 4,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Co-President, Chief Research & Development Officer
Alex Norstrom Co-President & Chief Premium Business Officer
Paul Aaron Vogel Chief Financial Officer
Martin Lorentzon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.70.84%25 386
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED15.27%461 027
NETFLIX, INC.16.10%152 464
PROSUS N.V.8.39%96 966
AIRBNB, INC.38.55%72 817
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.25.84%62 672
