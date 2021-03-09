Log in
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

(SPOT)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

‘A1: The Show' Brings a New Side of Australian Hip-Hop to Listeners

03/09/2021 | 05:23pm EST
Hip-hop fans in Australia know exactly where to go to get a taste of the latest hits: Spotify's A1playlist. A1 has been rapidly growing in listenership and last year saw as many as 227,000 daily streams. The playlist is known for highlighting tracks of both seasoned stars and emerging talent. In fact, RADARartist The Kid LAROIsaw fast-rising success when his debut song 'Blessings' first appeared on the playlist.

The demand for this genre shows that hip-hop is no longer a niche sound in Australia, but rather a global trend that has a dominating presence in mainstream music. Building off this demand, Spotify is excited to introduce A1: The Show, which uses our new music and talkfeature.

The format will put top tracks from the A1 playlist alongside talk show-like commentary from hosts. Listeners will get to hear the voices of local hip-hop artists, and the content provides new opportunities to expand the conversation around the genre in Australia.

A1: The Show will be hosted by JadeLeFlay, JazmineNikitta, and 24KaratKev, who are influential members of the Australian hip-hop community. Each episode will feature tracks from the A1 playlist (which is updated weekly) and will showcase both local and international artists. Check out the show below:

Disclaimer

Spotify Technology SA published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 22:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 9 405 M 11 192 M 11 192 M
Net income 2021 -289 M -344 M -344 M
Net cash 2021 1 665 M 1 982 M 1 982 M
P/E ratio 2021 -131x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 41 465 M 49 138 M 49 343 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,23x
EV / Sales 2022 3,51x
Nbr of Employees 5 584
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Spotify Technology S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 257,87 €
Last Close Price 217,99 €
Spread / Highest target 63,1%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Aaron Vogel Chief Financial Officer
Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Chief Research & Development Officer
Martin Lorentzon Independent Director
Cristina Stenbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-17.90%49 138
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED14.18%787 538
NETFLIX, INC.-8.77%218 494
PROSUS N.V.6.09%179 707
AIRBNB, INC.23.17%108 348
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.31%98 855
