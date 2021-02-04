Log in
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

(SPOT)
Summary 
Summary

‘Stream On,' Q4 Earnings, and Our Launch in South Korea: Learn More on the ‘Spotify: For the Record' Podcast

02/04/2021 | 08:15am EST
Our latest Spotify: For the Recordepisode dives into our biggest headlines of the week. Dustee Jenkins, Head of Global Communications, sits down with CEO Daniel Ek and CFO Paul Vogelto discuss yesterday's fourth-quarter earnings results. The trio touches on the company's outlook, our end-of-year Wrapped campaign, the continued rise in podcasts, and other Q4 highlights.

Dustee also queries Daniel about Spotify's recently announced 'Stream On' event. You can check out their full conversation in the episode, but in the meantime, find a brief behind-the-scenes preview of what will happen on February 22 below.

Finally, we travel from Stockholm to Seoul to discuss Spotify's launch this weekin the sixth-biggest music market in the world: South Korea. David Park, our Managing Director there, joins us as we talk about the magnitude of this expansion.

Ready to dig in? Check out the episode here.

Disclaimer

Spotify Technology SA published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 13:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 7 875 M 9 443 M 9 443 M
Net income 2020 -530 M -636 M -636 M
Net cash 2020 2 000 M 2 398 M 2 398 M
P/E ratio 2020 -91,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 49 964 M 60 146 M 59 915 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,09x
EV / Sales 2021 5,06x
Nbr of Employees 6 554
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Spotify Technology S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 252,69 €
Last Close Price 263,54 €
Spread / Highest target 36,6%
Spread / Average Target -4,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Aaron Vogel Chief Financial Officer
Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Chief Research & Development Officer
Martin Lorentzon Independent Director
Cristina Stenbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.0.82%60 146
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED30.50%904 223
NETFLIX, INC.-0.24%238 920
PROSUS N.V.13.17%194 525
NASPERS LIMITED18.97%101 371
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.00%100 746
