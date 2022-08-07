Spotlight Capital : Quarterly Report

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
Spotlight Capital Holdings, Inc
A Colorado Corporation
5904 Rainbow Blvd
Las Vegas, Nevada 89117
spotlightcapitalholdings.com
info@spotlightcapitalholdings.com
SIC code: 6719
Report for the Three Months Ended:
June 30, 2022 (The "Reporting Period")
As of June 30, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 15,501,243.
As of December 31, 2021 the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 15,501,243.
As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was 15,501,243.
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule
12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes:No: x
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: X
NO:
:
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: x
1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
Name and addresses of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
In answering this item, please also provide any names used by predecessor entities and the dates of the name changes.
Spotlight Capital Holdings, Inc. since November 2014 5904 Rainbow Blvd
Las Vegas, Nevada 89117
AvStar Aviation Group, Inc. until November2014
Pangea Petroleum, Corp. until September 2009
Zip Top, Inc. until December 1998
Peak Vista Capital, Inc. until August 1997
Date and state (or jurisdiction) of incorporation (also describe any changes to incorporation since inception, if applicable) Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g., active, default, inactive):
Original Incorporation Name: Peak Vista Capital, Inc
Incorporation Date: March 11, 1997
Incorporation state: Colorado
Current Standing: active
On December 16th, 1998 the Board of Directors authorized a forward 3 to 1 split of company stock On June 5th, 2000 the Board of Directors authorized a merger with Segway II Corp
into Pangea Petroleum Corp.
On February 5th, 2001 the CEO of Pangea amended the Articles of Association reducing authorized capital shares On October 3rd, 2003 the Board of Directors of Pangea Petroleum Corp amended authorized capital stock
On July 21st, 2005, the Board changed the authorized number of capital stock to 510,000,000 shares. On December 31st, 2008 the Board of Directors of Pangea Petroleum Corp authorized an amendment
The address of the issuer's principal executive office:
5904 Rainbow Blvd
Las Vegas, Nevada 89117
The address of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
none
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
none
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes: ☐
No: x
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: n/a
Security Information
Trading symbol: SLCH
Exact title and class of securities outstanding: COMMON STOCK
CUSIP: 849205109
Par or stated value: $0.001
Total shares authorized: 500,000,000 as of date: 06/30/2022
Total shares outstanding: 15,501,243 as of date: 06/30/2022
Trading symbol: SLCH
All additional classes of publicly traded securities (if any):
Trading symbol: n/a
Exact title and class of securities outstanding: PREFERRED STOCK
CUSIP: n/a
Par or stated value: $ 0.001
Total shares authorized: 10,000,000 as of date: 06/30/2022
Total shares outstanding: 4,900,000 as of date: 06/30/2022
Transfer Agent
Name: Olde Monmouth Stock Transfer
200 Memorial Parkway, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716
Phone: 732-872-2727
Email: transferagent@oldemonmouth.com
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?2 Yes: X
No: ☐
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors:
NONE
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
NONE
2 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.
Number of
Opening Balance:
Shares
Common: 15,501,243
outstanding
Preferred: 4,900,000
as of
*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.
January 1,
2018
Date of
Transaction type
Number of Shares
Class of
Value
Were
Individual/
Reason for
Restricted
Exemptio
(e.g. new issuance,
Issued (or
Securiti
of
the
Entity
share
or
n or
Transaction
cancellation,
cancelled)
es
shares
shares
Shares
issuance
Unrestricte
Registrati
shares returned to
issued
issued
were
(e.g. for
d as of this
on Type?
treasury)
($/per
at a
issued to
cash or
filing?
commo
share)
discou
(entities
debt
n
at
nt to
must have
conversion)
Issuan
marke
individual
OR Nature
ce
t price
with
of Services
at the
voting /
Provided
time of
investment
(if
issuan
control
applicable)
ce?
disclosed).
(no)
5/8/18
New
100,000,000
Comm
.002
No
Andre' L.
Salaries
Restricted
504
on
Ligon
Owed
5/8/18
New
100,000,000
Comm
.002
No
Aaron C
Salary
Restricted
504
on
Johnson
8/2/18
New
20,000,000
Comm
.01
No
Fabian
Services
Restricted
504
on
Alvarado
8/2/18
New
5,000,000
Comm
.01
No
Surf
Services
Restricted
504
on
Financial
8/2/18
New
20,000,000
Comm
.01
No
Kristina
Services
Restricted
504
on
Nava
5/18/18
New
20,000,000
Comm
No
Miguel
Services
Restricted
504
.01
on
Alvarado
12/31/18
cancel
(265,000,000)
Comm
.01
n/a
All of
Salaries
restricted
on
above
and
services
Shares
Ending Balance:
Outstanding
Common: 15,501,243
on June 30,
Preferred: 4,900,000
2022
Issuance History
The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.
Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares or any other securities or options to acquire such securities issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.
Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐
Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended September 30, 2019, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2017 through September 30, 2019 pursuant to the tabular format above.
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:
As of the date that these disclosures were filed, all stock issuances listed above, have been c
Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes
Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.
Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: x☐
Date of
Outstanding
Principal
Interest
Maturity
Conversion Terms (e.g. pricing
Name of Noteholder
Reason for
Note
Balance ($)
Amount at
Accrued
Date
mechanism for determining
(entities must have
Issuance (e.g.
Issuance
Issuance
($)
conversion of instrument to
individual with voting /
Loan, Services,
($)
shares)
investment control
etc.)
disclosed).
