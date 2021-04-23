Log in
Sprague Resources LP Announces Cash Distribution for the First Quarter of 2021 and Earnings Conference Call Schedule

04/23/2021 | 06:00am EDT
PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprague Resources LP (“Sprague”) (NYSE: SRLP) announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner, Sprague Resources GP LLC (the “General Partner”), declared a cash distribution of $0.6675 per unit ($2.67 per unit on an annualized basis) for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and is equal to all distributions in 2020.

The announced distribution will be paid on Monday, May 10, 2021, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on May 4, 2021.

Unaudited First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Earnings Conference Call

Sprague will release its first quarter 2021 unaudited financial results before the opening of trading on the NYSE on Thursday, May 6, 2021 and will host a conference call that day at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results. Those interested in hearing the discussion can access the call by dialing (866) 516-2130, and using participation code 8146978. International callers may join by dialing (678) 509-7612. Participants can dial in up to 30 minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call may also be accessed live by webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ab6xfiyo

This link is also available on the "Investor Relations-Calendar of Events" page of Sprague's website at www.spragueenergy.com and will be archived on our website for one year. Certain non-GAAP financial information included in the earnings call will be available at the time of the call on the "Investor Relations – Featured Documents" section of Sprague’s website https://investors.spragueenergy.com.

*****

Qualified Notice
This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of Sprague’s distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, Sprague’s distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

*****

About Sprague Resources LP
Sprague Resources LP is engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas. The company also provides storage and handling services for a broad range of materials. More information concerning Sprague can be found at www.spragueenergy.com.

Investor Contact:
Paul Scoff
+1 800.225.1560
investorrelations@spragueenergy.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 085 M - -
Net income 2021 29,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
Yield 2021 11,5%
Capitalization 532 M 532 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,26x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 765
Free-Float 20,9%
Chart SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP
Duration : Period :
Sprague Resources LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 23,18 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David C. Glendon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David C. Long Chief Financial Officer
Michael D. Milligan Chairman
Joseph S. Smith Vice President-IT & Corporate Development
Thomas E. Carey Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP22.32%532
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION34.09%233 987
CHEVRON CORPORATION19.54%194 638
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-3.97%161 171
BP PLC15.78%82 739
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION15.27%75 879
