    SV   KYG8377A1085

SPRING VALLEY ACQUISITION CORP.

(SV)
Spring Valley Acquisition : AeroFarms and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. Mutually Agree to Terminate Business Combination Agreement - Form 8-K

10/14/2021 | 11:12am EDT
AeroFarms and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. Mutually Agree to Terminate Business Combination Agreement

Dallas, TX- October 14, 2021 - Dream Holdings, Inc. ("AeroFarms"), a certified B Corporation and leader in indoor vertical farming, and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. ("Spring Valley") (Nasdaq: SV, SVSVW, SVSVU), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that both companies have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced agreement and plan of merger (the "Business Combination Agreement"), effective immediately. Neither party will be required to pay the other a termination fee as a result of the mutual decision to terminate the Business Combination Agreement.

Spring Valley intends to continue to pursue the consummation of an initial business combination prior to the dissolution deadline of May 27, 2022 (unless such date is extended in accordance with Spring Valley's governing documents).

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While Spring Valley may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it is targeting companies focusing on sustainability, including clean energy and storage, smart grid/efficiency, environmental services and recycling, mobility, water and wastewater management, advanced materials and technology enabled services. Spring Valley's sponsor is supported by Pearl Energy Investment Management, LLC, a Dallas, Texas based investment firm that focuses on partnering with best-in-class management teams to invest in the North American energy industry.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "might," "will," "estimate," "continue," "contemplate," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "could," "plan," "predict," "project," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, including those regarding Spring Valley's proposed acquisition of AeroFarms and pursuit of additional capital are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the respective management of AeroFarms and Spring Valley and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of AeroFarms and Spring Valley. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; the inability of the parties to successfully or timely consummate the proposed transaction, including the risk that any regulatory approvals are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction or that the approval of the stockholders of Spring Valley or AeroFarms is not obtained; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction; risks related to the expansion of AeroFarms' business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on AeroFarms' business; the ability of Spring Valley or AeroFarms to issue equity or equity-linked securities or obtain debt financing in connection with the proposed transaction or in the future, and those factors discussed in Spring Valley's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, final prospectus dated November 25, 2020 and definitive proxy statement/prospectus dated July 26, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents Spring Valley has filed, or will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that neither Spring Valley nor AeroFarms presently know, or that Spring Valley nor AeroFarms currently believe are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Spring Valley's and AeroFarms' expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Spring Valley and AeroFarms anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause Spring Valley's and AeroFarms' assessments to change. However, while Spring Valley and AeroFarms may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Spring Valley and AeroFarms specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Spring Valley's and AeroFarms' assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

For more information, please contact:

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp.

www.sv-ac.com

Robert Kaplan

Robert.Kaplan@sv-ac.com

Disclaimer

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 15:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
