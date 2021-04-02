Spring Valley Acquisition : Moore Kuehn Encourages SV, CMII, PFBI, and QELL Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. ( NASDAQ: SV)

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has agreed to merge with AeroFarms. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Spring Valley will own approximately 14.7% of the combined company.

CM Life Sciences II Inc. (NASDAQ: CMII)

CM Life Sciences II has agreed to merge with SomaLogic. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of CM Life will own just 14% of the combined company.

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFBI)

Premier Financial Bancorp has agreed to be acquired by Peoples Bancorp. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Premier Financial will receive 0.58 shares of Peoples common stock per share.

Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: QELL)

Qell Acquisition Corp. has agreed to merge with Lilium GmbH. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Qell will own only 11% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

