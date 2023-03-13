SpringBig : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K

Document
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE
SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
SPRINGBIG HOLDINGS, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
|
|
Delaware
|
001-40049
|
88-2789488
|
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)
|
(Commission
File Number)
|
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
621 NW 53rd Street, Ste. 260
Boca Raton, Florida, 33487
(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (800) 772-9172
Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
|
|
☐
|
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
|
|
☐
|
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
|
|
☐
|
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
|
|
☐
|
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
|
|
Title of each class
|
Trading Symbol(s)
|
Name of each exchange on
which registered
|
|
Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share
|
SBIG
|
The Nasdaq Global Market
|
|
Warrants, each exercisable for one share of Common Stock, at an exercise price of $11.50 per share
|
SBIGW
|
The Nasdaq Global Market
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, or a smaller reporting company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer" and "smaller reporting company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (Check one):
|
|
Large accelerated filer
|
|
Accelerated filer
|
|
Non-accelerated filer
|
☒
|
Smaller reporting company
|
☒
|
Emerging growth company
|
☒
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.
|
|
Item 3.01
|
Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.
On March 7, 2023, SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") received formal notice from the Listing Qualifications Staff (the "Staff") of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that the Company's securities were subject to delisting due to the Company's continued non-compliance with the minimum market value of listed securities ("MVLS") requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2) (the "MVLS Rule") unless the Company timely requests a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel"). The Company plans to timely request a hearing before the Panel, which request will stay any further action by Nasdaq at least pending the issuance of a decision by the Panel and the expiration of any extension that the Panel may grant to the Company following the hearing.
As previously disclosed in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on September 12, 2022, on September 7, 2022, the Staff notified the Company that, based upon the Company's MVLS for the 30 prior consecutive business days, the Company no longer satisfied the MVLS Rule but was provided a 180-calendar day grace period to regain compliance with the rule, through March 6, 2023. The Company did not evidence compliance with the MVLS Rule by March 6, 2023, which resulted in the issuance of the Staff's March 7, 2023 determination.
The Company is diligently working to evidence compliance with the MVLS Rule; however, there can be no assurance that the Panel will determine to continue the Company's listing or that the Company will be able to evidence compliance with the applicable listing criteria within any extension that may be granted by the Panel.
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|
|
SPRINGBIG HOLDINGS, INC.
|
|
March 13, 2023
|
By:
|
/s/ Jeffrey Harris
|
Name: Jeffrey Harris
|
Title: Chief Executive Officer