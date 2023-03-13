SpringBig : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K





Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.





On March 7, 2023, SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") received formal notice from the Listing Qualifications Staff (the "Staff") of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that the Company's securities were subject to delisting due to the Company's continued non-compliance with the minimum market value of listed securities ("MVLS") requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2) (the "MVLS Rule") unless the Company timely requests a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel"). The Company plans to timely request a hearing before the Panel, which request will stay any further action by Nasdaq at least pending the issuance of a decision by the Panel and the expiration of any extension that the Panel may grant to the Company following the hearing.





As previously disclosed in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on September 12, 2022, on September 7, 2022, the Staff notified the Company that, based upon the Company's MVLS for the 30 prior consecutive business days, the Company no longer satisfied the MVLS Rule but was provided a 180-calendar day grace period to regain compliance with the rule, through March 6, 2023. The Company did not evidence compliance with the MVLS Rule by March 6, 2023, which resulted in the issuance of the Staff's March 7, 2023 determination.





The Company is diligently working to evidence compliance with the MVLS Rule; however, there can be no assurance that the Panel will determine to continue the Company's listing or that the Company will be able to evidence compliance with the applicable listing criteria within any extension that may be granted by the Panel.









































































































































































































