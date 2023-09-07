SpringBig Holdings, Inc.(NasdaqCM:SBIG) dropped from S&P TMI Index

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. is a provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based marketing solutions, consumer mobile app experiences, and omnichannel loyalty programs for the cannabis industry. The Company's platform empowers its clients to improve and analyze customer acquisition, retention, basket spending, and retail foot traffic. Its data solutions are purpose-built for the cannabis industry and enable its clients to leverage data to market their products to consumers. It also offers marketing automation solutions that provide consistency in customer communication, which retailers and brands can use to drive customer retention and retail foot traffic. The platform offers functionality to help build brand loyalty through loyalty programs that offer various rewards and offers. Its reporting and analytics offerings deliver insights that its clients utilize to better understand their customer base, purchasing habits, and trends.

Sector Business Support Services