Springfield Properties plc is a United Kingdom-based housebuilder in Scotland focused on delivering private and affordable housing. The Company operates through a single segment, which is Housing building activity. The Company operates through six brands: Springfield Properties, Springfield Partnerships, Dawn Homes, Walker Group, Tulloch Homes and Mactaggart & Mickel Homes. With developments in key markets across Scotland, each brand offers something to the local communities that they are active in. Its villages are standalone developments that include infrastructure and neighborhood amenities. Each village is designed to deliver approximately 3,000 homes, primarily for private sale, but also include affordable, and at Bertha Park, private rented sector (PRS) housing, with green space and community facilities. The Company has three villages that are underway and already home to communities: Dykes of Gray, Dundee; Bertha Park, Perth; and Elgin South (formally Linkwood Village), Elgin.

Sector Homebuilding