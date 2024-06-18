Two Newtonmore Primary pupils have named the upcoming Tulloch Homes development in Newtonmore. 10 year old Isaac and 11 year old Sophia suggested the name "Spey Green" for the new Tulloch development taking inspiration from the nearby Spey River and rural location of the village. Tulloch homes recently engaged with the pupils at the school setting them the challenge of naming the new development, which is set to launch this summer.
