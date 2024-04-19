Springfield Properties plc is a United Kingdom-based housebuilder in Scotland focused on delivering private and affordable housing. The Company operates through a housing building activity segment. The Company delivers private housing on developments of various sizes across key markets in Scotland under its Springfield, Dawn Homes, Walker Group and Tulloch Homes brands. The Companyâs private housing offering includes standalone village developments, each with up to 3,000 plots. In contract housing, it provides development services to third party private organizations (compared with affordable housing where it services are delivered to local authorities, housing associations or other public bodies). Its developments include Ardersier, Blairgowrie, Dornoch, Dundee, Dunfermline, Elgin, Forres, Gartcosh, Inverness, Milnathort, Strathkinness, Pool of Muckhart, Highlands and others.

Sector Homebuilding