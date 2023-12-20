Local parents and residents at Bertha Park, Andy and Lauren McAdam, visited Santa with their little girl and said:

"The Santa event was just perfect and an experience my daughter will always remember. It was set up beautifully with decorations and a festive vendor outside and we were warmly welcomed. Santa was such a great man to meet and he was on top of his game; somehow he managed to recognise my daughter and called her over by name - beautifully done!

"The photographer was a lovely touch and they spent time taking snaps to show the photos to us and my daughter so she could re-experience the magic of Santa again. We chatted a bit with the hosts, and they were so encouraging to get involved and make sure we were at the next events. If this wasn't enough, we were treated to a warm hot chocolate on the journey home.

"Events like these elevate Springfield to more than a housebuilder - into a homemaker and community builder. Take a bow Springfield and organisers!"