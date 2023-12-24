Tulloch Homes, Managing Director, Sandy Grant has announced his plans to retire at the end of May 2024 after 21 years with the business.

Sandy joined the company as Group Financial Director in 2003 and was promoted to Managing Director in 2021.

Sandy said: "I have thoroughly enjoyed my career with Tulloch delivering high quality homes across Inverness and the Highlands. The time has come for my next chapter in life where I wind down and enjoy time with family and friends. As much as I am excited for this next stage, I'm equally grateful for my time with Tulloch and for the opportunity to work with such fantastic people."

Sandy will continue in his current role until May 2024, at which point Commercial Director Kieran Graham, who has been with the business since 2020, will take over. Kieran has extensive experience in the housebuilding sector in the Highlands, previously working for Stewart Milne Group in Aberdeen and Robertson Homes in Inverness prior to joining Tulloch.

Sandy continued: "I am pleased to share that Kieran Graham will take over the mantle for Tulloch following my retirement. He is excellently placed for the position, and I will spend the next six months working closely with him to ensure a smooth transition.

"It's an exciting time for Tulloch following our recent success at UK Property Awards where our prestigious Drummond Hill site scooped two wins and with many new developments in the pipeline, such as our newly approved Conon Bridge development, delivered in partnership with the Highland Council, to support the Cromarty Firth Green Freeport. I've no doubt that Kieran is the right man for the job to lead Tulloch into the future."

Springfield Group Chief Executive Innes Smith said: "It has been a privilege to work with Sandy since Tulloch joined the Group in 2021. His commitment to the Tulloch brand has always shone through and he leaves behind an incredibly strong legacy.

"We're pleased to support Sandy's plans to retire and ensure a smooth transition period to his successor Kieran. Both personally, and on behalf of Springfield, I would like to thank Sandy for his enormous contribution and wish him the very best."