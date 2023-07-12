(Alliance News) - Springfield Properties PLC on Wednesday said it has appointed its interim Chief Financial Officer Iain Logan into the role on a permanent basis.

The Scotland-focused housebuilder delivering private and affordable housing said Logan, who previously acted as finance director and group financial controller at Springfield, has acted as interim CFO since March 13.

The firm noted that Logan was key in its acquisition of Tulloch Homes Ltd in 2021 and MacTaggart & Mickel Group Ltd in 2022.

Chief Executive Innes Smith said: "The board has been very pleased with Iain's performance following his appointment as interim CFO and unanimously decided to make the position permanent. Since joining Springfield over three years ago, Iain has made an important contribution to our finance function and, increasingly, across the business.

"Accordingly, this appointment is in-keeping with our long-held values of supporting the development of our people and providing them with the opportunity to grow."

Springfield shares rose 0.8% to 64.53 pence each on Wednesday morning in London.

