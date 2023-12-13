Springfield Properties PLC - Scotland-focused builder of private and affordable housing - Says trading in the six months ended November 30 has been in line with its own expectations. Says demand in private housing has remained stable, but subdued.

Looking ahead, says it is confident in meeting market expectations for financial 2024, which runs to May 31. Expects build cost inflation to continue to reduce, with a decrease of around 4% in the first half of the financial year.

Current stock price: 72.50 pence, down 2.0%

12-month change: down 6.5%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

