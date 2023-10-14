Tel.: + 55 11 3848 5880 Rua Major Quedinho 90 Fax: + 55 11 3045 7363 Consolação - São Paulo, SP www.bdo.com.br Brasil 01050-030

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT ON THE INDIVIDUAL AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

To the

Shareholders, Board Members and Management of

Springs Global Participações S.A.

Montes Claros - MG

Opinion on the individual and consolidated financial statements

We have audited the individual and consolidated financial statements of Springs Global Participações S.A. (the "Company"), identified as parent company and consolidated, respectively, which comprise the individual and consolidated statement of financial position as at December 31, 2022 and the respective individual and consolidated statements of operations, comprehensive income (loss), changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, as well as the corresponding notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying individual and consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the individual and consolidated financial position of Springs Global Participações S.A. as at December 31, 2022, its individual and consolidated financial performance and its individual and consolidated cash flows for the year then ended, in accordance with Brazilian accounting practices and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

Basis for opinion on the individual and consolidated financial statements

We conducted our audit in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Individual and Consolidated Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company and its controlled company in accordance with the relevant ethical principles established in the Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants and in the professional standards issued by the Brazilian Federal Council of Accounting (CFC), and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these standards. We believe that the audit evidence obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material uncertainty as to going concern

As mentioned in Notes 01 and 28 to the individual and consolidated financial statements, as at December 31, 2022, Management of the controlled company Coteminas S.A has been conducting negotiations to recover its net working capital, currently negative by R$ 652,294 thousand and R$ 413,057 thousand, individual and consolidated, respectively, as stated in its financial statements. Such negotiations aim to normalize its productive activities, regain markets, and regularize delays in creditor payments. The financial statements of the mentioned controlled company have been prepared assuming its continuity as a going concern. These events or conditions indicate that there are significant uncertainties that may cast doubt as to the ability of the controlled company Coteminas S.A to continue as a going concern and its consequent impact on the Company's financial statements. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Emphasis

As mentioned in note 28, the indirect subsidiary AMMO VAREJO S.A. has 180,000,000 debentures issued and subscribed on June 20, 2022, whose value on December 31, 2022 amounts to R$186,045, included in the Consolidated Noncurrent Liabilities, with an unfulfilled covenant in 2023, as provided for in the debentures' deed, which does not impact the Financial Statements as of December 31, 2022. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

BDO RCS Auditores Independentes is a Brazilian limited liability company, member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each BDO member firm.

19