(Convenience Translation into English from the Original Previously Issued in Portuguese)
Springs Global Participações S.A.
Individual and Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year ended December 31, 2022 and Independent Auditor's Report
BDO RCS Auditores Independentes
Tel.: + 55 11 3848 5880
Rua Major Quedinho 90
Fax: + 55 11 3045 7363
Consolação - São Paulo, SP
www.bdo.com.br
Brasil 01050-030
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT ON THE INDIVIDUAL AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
To the
Shareholders, Board Members and Management of
Springs Global Participações S.A.
Montes Claros - MG
Opinion on the individual and consolidated financial statements
We have audited the individual and consolidated financial statements of Springs Global Participações S.A. (the "Company"), identified as parent company and consolidated, respectively, which comprise the individual and consolidated statement of financial position as at December 31, 2022 and the respective individual and consolidated statements of operations, comprehensive income (loss), changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, as well as the corresponding notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.
In our opinion, the accompanying individual and consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the individual and consolidated financial position of Springs Global Participações S.A. as at December 31, 2022, its individual and consolidated financial performance and its individual and consolidated cash flows for the year then ended, in accordance with Brazilian accounting practices and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).
Basis for opinion on the individual and consolidated financial statements
We conducted our audit in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Individual and Consolidated Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company and its controlled company in accordance with the relevant ethical principles established in the Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants and in the professional standards issued by the Brazilian Federal Council of Accounting (CFC), and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these standards. We believe that the audit evidence obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Material uncertainty as to going concern
As mentioned in Notes 01 and 28 to the individual and consolidated financial statements, as at December 31, 2022, Management of the controlled company Coteminas S.A has been conducting negotiations to recover its net working capital, currently negative by R$ 652,294 thousand and R$ 413,057 thousand, individual and consolidated, respectively, as stated in its financial statements. Such negotiations aim to normalize its productive activities, regain markets, and regularize delays in creditor payments. The financial statements of the mentioned controlled company have been prepared assuming its continuity as a going concern. These events or conditions indicate that there are significant uncertainties that may cast doubt as to the ability of the controlled company Coteminas S.A to continue as a going concern and its consequent impact on the Company's financial statements. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.
Emphasis
As mentioned in note 28, the indirect subsidiary AMMO VAREJO S.A. has 180,000,000 debentures issued and subscribed on June 20, 2022, whose value on December 31, 2022 amounts to R$186,045, included in the Consolidated Noncurrent Liabilities, with an unfulfilled covenant in 2023, as provided for in the debentures' deed, which does not impact the Financial Statements as of December 31, 2022. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.
BDO RCS Auditores Independentes is a Brazilian limited liability company, member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each BDO member firm.
19
Key audit matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the individual and consolidated financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on them. In addition to the matter described in the section "Material uncertainty as to going concern", we determined that the matters described below are the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.
Relevant components in the caption "Investments in the individual financial statements and in the consolidation of the financial statements"
The individual and consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with Brazilian accounting practices and the IFRS issued by IASB, and some relevant and significant controlled and associated companies are audited by other independent auditors, see Note 8.
We understand that in the process of evaluating these investments, given the relevance in the breakdown of balances, transactions, and disclosures in the individual and consolidated financial statements, it is a key audit matter.
Additionally, the process of consolidation has complexities resulting from the diversified businesses, different functional currencies and eliminations of related-party balances.
Audit response
The audit procedures included communication with the component auditors in order to discuss the identified audit risks, the focus, scope and time of the engagement.
We have issued audit instructions and reviewed the appropriate and sufficient audit documentation that supported the opinion of the other independent auditors of the significant components, as well as discussed the results found.
Regarding the identified key audit matters, we have discussed with the auditors of the significant components and evaluated their impact on the Company's individual and consolidated financial statements.
Regarding the consolidation process, we checked whether the balances and information used are reconciled with the financial statements and accounting records of the investees, and in compliance with the accounting practices.
Our exams did not identify significant exceptions in accounting for the investments and in the consolidation process conducted by the Company's Management, therefore, the amounts and information disclosed in the financial statements are adequate.
Other matters
Statements of value added
The individual and consolidated statements of value added, prepared under the responsibility of the Company's and its controlled companies' management for the years ended December 31, 2022 and presented as supplemental information for IFRS purposes, were submitted to the same audit procedures followed for the audit of the individual and consolidated financial statements of the Company and its controlled companies. In order to form an opinion, we have checked whether these individual and consolidated statements are reconciled with the individual and consolidated financial statements and accounting records, as applicable, and whether its form and contents meet the criteria established in Technical Pronouncement CPC 09 - Statement of Value Added. In our opinion, the individual and consolidated statements of value added were properly prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria established in that Technical Pronouncement and are consistent with the individual and consolidated financial statements taken as a whole.
20
Other information accompanying the individual and consolidated financial statements and auditor's report
The Company's and its controlled companies' Management is responsible for the other information included in the Management Report.
Our opinion on the individual and consolidated financial statements does not cover the Management Report and we do not express any form of audit conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the individual and consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the Management Report and, in doing so, consider whether the report is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this Management Report, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Responsibilities of Management and those charged with governance for the individual and consolidated financial statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the individual and consolidated financial statements in accordance with Brazilian accounting practices and IFRS, issued by IASB, and for such internal control as it determines is necessary to enable the preparation of individual and consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the individual and consolidated financial statements, Management is responsible for assessing the Company's and its controlled companies' ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Management either intends to liquidate the Company and its controlled companies or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's and its controlled companies' financial reporting process.
Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the individual and consolidated financial statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the individual and consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion.
Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing (ISAs) will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these individual and consolidated financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with Brazilian standards and ISAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
21
- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the individual and consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal controls;
- Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's and its controlled companies' internal controls;
- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and disclosures made by Management;
- Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's and its controlled companies' ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the individual and consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company and its controlled companies to cease to continue as a going concern.
- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the individual and consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the individual and consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation; and
- Obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal controls that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and informed them of all relationships and other matters that may be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the individual and consolidated financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters.
22
