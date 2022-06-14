Springs Global Participações S A : Institutional Presentation - May 2022
Institutional
Presentation|
May 2022
DISCLAIMER
This presentation may include declarations about Springs Global's expectations regarding future events or results. All declarations based upon future expectations, rather than historical facts, are subject to various risks and uncertainties.
These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: the Company´s business strategy, the international and the Brazilian economies, technology, financial strategy, developments in the textile and retail sectors, market conditions, among others. To obtain further information on factors that may give rise to results different from those forecasted by Springs Global, please consult the reports filed with the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM, equivalent to U.S. "SEC").
AGENDA
COMPANY OVERVIEW
OUR BUSINESS
COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES
OPPORTUNITES
FINANCIALS
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Leading company in the home textile market, operating in Brazil and Argentina
Traditional and leading brands that embrace different market segments
The Company is reference in the textile sector, with 40 years of experience
Integrated supply chain
Retail operations in Brazil, with a national presence
Established and recognized franchise model
Opportunity to asset light growth, through franchise expansion, online sales and operational leverage
Listed in the B3 highest standard for Corporate Governance, "Novo Mercado": SGPS3
4
STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES
Make the most of
shareholders' investment
Grow revenue
Be a customer-centric
company
Value our culture
Make the capital invested by shareholders profitable, guaranteeing the economic success of the business
Explore the growth opportunities in the portfolio of brands, product categories and distribution channels, to continue to lead the market
Valuing and developing experiences, solutions and keeping proximity with our customers to guarantee our commitment to work with them and for them
Explore our "personality", by valuing our history and the values that connect us, strengthening belonging and improving the employee's experience
5
