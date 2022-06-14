Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Springs Global Participações S.A.
  News
  Summary
    SGPS3   BRSGPSACNOR4

SPRINGS GLOBAL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(SGPS3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:05 2022-06-14 pm EDT
2.500 BRL   +1.21%
05:23pSPRINGS GLOBAL PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Institutional Presentation - May 2022
PU
05/30SPRINGS GLOBAL PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : announces the contracting of financing for its subsidiary AMMO Varejo
PU
05/17TRANSCRIPT : Springs Global Participações S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 17, 2022
CI
Springs Global Participações S A : Institutional Presentation - May 2022

06/14/2022 | 05:23pm EDT
Institutional

Presentation|

May 2022

DISCLAIMER

This presentation may include declarations about Springs Global's expectations regarding future events or results. All declarations based upon future expectations, rather than historical facts, are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: the Company´s business strategy, the international and the Brazilian economies, technology, financial strategy, developments in the textile and retail sectors, market conditions, among others. To obtain further information on factors that may give rise to results different from those forecasted by Springs Global, please consult the reports filed with the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM, equivalent to U.S. "SEC").

AGENDA

COMPANY OVERVIEW

OUR BUSINESS

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES

OPPORTUNITES

FINANCIALS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Leading company in the home textile market, operating in Brazil and Argentina
  • Traditional and leading brands that embrace different market segments
  • The Company is reference in the textile sector, with 40 years of experience
  • Integrated supply chain
  • Retail operations in Brazil, with a national presence
  • Established and recognized franchise model
  • Opportunity to asset light growth, through franchise expansion, online sales and operational leverage
  • Listed in the B3 highest standard for Corporate Governance, "Novo Mercado": SGPS3

4

STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES

Make the most of

shareholders' investment

Grow revenue

Be a customer-centric

company

Value our culture

  • Make the capital invested by shareholders profitable, guaranteeing the economic success of the business
  • Explore the growth opportunities in the portfolio of brands, product categories and distribution channels, to continue to lead the market
  • Valuing and developing experiences, solutions and keeping proximity with our customers to guarantee our commitment to work with them and for them
  • Explore our "personality", by valuing our history and the values that connect us, strengthening belonging and improving the employee's experience

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Springs Global Participações SA published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 21:22:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
