  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Springs Global Participações S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGPS3   BRSGPSACNOR4

SPRINGS GLOBAL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(SGPS3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:11 2022-11-14 pm EST
2.460 BRL   -2.77%
05:02pSprings Global Participações S A : announces the postponement of the release date for its 3Q22 results
PU
08/30Springs Global Participações S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
08/29Springs Global Participações S A : 2Q22 Financial Statements
PU
Springs Global Participações S A : announces the postponement of the release date for its 3Q22 results

11/14/2022 | 05:02pm EST
Springs Global announces the postponement of the release date

for its 3Q22 results

São Paulo, November 14, 2022 - Springs Global Participações S.A. (Springs Global, B3: SGPS3) informs that, due to the non-completion of its Financial Statements for the third quarter of 2022 (3Q22), it will postpone the delivery of the Quarterly Information - ITR for that period and, consequently, the public presentation related to the 3Q22 results. Springs Global's Management will inform the estimated release date, which will be as soon as possible.

For further information, contact:

+55 11 2145-4476ri@springs.com

Alessandra Gadelha - IR Officer alessandra.gadelha@springs.com

Disclaimer

Springs Global Participações SA published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 22:01:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 721 M 323 M 323 M
Net income 2021 -154 M -28,8 M -28,8 M
Net Debt 2021 1 113 M 209 M 209 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,60x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 127 M 23,7 M 23,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 9 151
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart SPRINGS GLOBAL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Springs Global Participações S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPRINGS GLOBAL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Josué Christiano Gomes da Silva Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pedro Garcia Bastos Neto Finance Director
João Gustavo Rebello de Paula Chairman
Pedro Henrique Chermont de Miranda Independent Director
Antonio Sergio Riede Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPRINGS GLOBAL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-46.44%24
TRIDENT LIMITED-33.55%2 310
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-19.16%2 299
TEIJIN LIMITED-12.30%1 713
COATS GROUP PLC-1.73%1 278
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION-33.98%1 255