Springs Global Participações S A : announces the postponement of the release date for its 3Q22 results

Springs Global announces the postponement of the release date

for its 3Q22 results

São Paulo, November 14, 2022 - Springs Global Participações S.A. (Springs Global, B3: SGPS3) informs that, due to the non-completion of its Financial Statements for the third quarter of 2022 (3Q22), it will postpone the delivery of the Quarterly Information - ITR for that period and, consequently, the public presentation related to the 3Q22 results. Springs Global's Management will inform the estimated release date, which will be as soon as possible.

For further information, contact:

+55 11 2145-4476ri@springs.com

Alessandra Gadelha - IR Officer alessandra.gadelha@springs.com