Springs Global Participações S A : announces the postponement of the release date for its 3Q22 results

Springs Global announces the postponement of the release date
for its 3Q22 results
São Paulo, November 14, 2022 - Springs Global Participações S.A. (Springs Global, B3: SGPS3) informs that, due to the non-completion of its Financial Statements for the third quarter of 2022 (3Q22), it will postpone the delivery of the Quarterly Information - ITR for that period and, consequently, the public presentation related to the 3Q22 results. Springs Global's Management will inform the estimated release date, which will be as soon as possible.
