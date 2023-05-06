Springs Global Participações S A : informs about the extension achieved in the amortization terms of its loans and financing

Springs Global informs about the extension achieved in the
amortization terms of its loans and financing
São Paulo, May 5th, 2023 - Springs Global Participações S.A. (SGPSA) hereby informs the market that negotiations were concluded with financial institutions, with which the Company and its subsidiaries maintain financing agreements, for the extension of their maturities, obtaining a new average disbursement term of more than 3 years, until March 2030, with disbursements expected for 2023 being reduced by 80%.
Para mais informações, contatar: +55 11 2145 4476 ri@springs.com
