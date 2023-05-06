Advanced search
    SGPS3   BRSGPSACNOR4

SPRINGS GLOBAL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(SGPS3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:06:00 2023-05-05 pm EDT
1.200 BRL   -4.00%
05/06Springs Global Participações S A : informs about the extension achieved in the amortization terms of its loans and financing
PU
04/20Springs Global Participações S A : Fato Relevante - Assinatura de Memorando de Entendimentos pela Controladora
PU
03/27Springs Global Participações S A : announces the postponement of the release date for its 4Q22 and 2022 results
PU
Springs Global Participações S A : informs about the extension achieved in the amortization terms of its loans and financing

05/06/2023 | 06:31pm EDT
Springs Global informs about the extension achieved in the

amortization terms of its loans and financing

São Paulo, May 5th, 2023 - Springs Global Participações S.A. (SGPSA) hereby informs the market that negotiations were concluded with financial institutions, with which the Company and its subsidiaries maintain financing agreements, for the extension of their maturities, obtaining a new average disbursement term of more than 3 years, until March 2030, with disbursements expected for 2023 being reduced by 80%.

Para mais informações, contatar: +55 11 2145 4476 ri@springs.com

Disclaimer

Springs Global Participações SA published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2023 22:30:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 1 721 M 347 M 347 M
Net income 2021 -154 M -31,0 M -31,0 M
Net Debt 2021 1 113 M 224 M 224 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,60x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 60,0 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 9 151
Free-Float 47,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Josué Christiano Gomes da Silva Chief Executive Officer
Pedro Garcia Bastos Neto Finance Director
Pedro Henrique Chermont de Miranda Independent Director
Antonio Sergio Riede Independent Director
Jorge Manuel Seabra de Freitas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPRINGS GLOBAL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-11.11%12
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED11.46%2 409
TEIJIN LIMITED17.39%2 154
TRIDENT LIMITED-6.28%1 963
COATS GROUP PLC11.78%1 493
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION26.84%1 433
