SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing life-changing medicines for patients living with severe rare diseases and cancer. It has a differentiated targeted oncology pipeline spanning solid tumors and hematological cancers, including two late-stage clinical trials in rare tumor types as well as several programs addressing highly prevalent, genetically defined cancers. Its product candidate, nirogacestat, is an oral, small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI), in development as a monotherapy for the treatment of desmoid tumors, a rare and often debilitating and disfiguring soft tissue tumor. Its second product candidate is mirdametinib, an oral, small molecule MEK inhibitor in development for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas (NF1-PN), a rare tumor of the peripheral nerve sheath that causes pain and disfigurement.