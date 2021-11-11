Log in
    SWTX   US85205L1070

SPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SWTX)
  Report
SpringWorks Therapeutics Corporate Presentation

11/11/2021 | 03:37am EST
Corporate Presentation

November 2021

NASDAQ: SWTX

Forward-Looking Statements

Note: Unless otherwise indicated, the information presented herein is as of November 2021 and made publicly available on November 4, 2021.

This presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to our business, operations, and financial conditions, including but not limited to current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, our development plans, our preclinical and clinical results and other future conditions. Words such as, but not limited to, "look forward to," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "would," "should" and "could," and similar expressions or words, identify forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, including, without limitation, risks relating to: (i) the success and timing of our product development activities, including the initiation and completion of SpringWorks' clinical trials, (ii) the fact that interim data from a clinical study may not be predictive of the final results of such study or the results of other ongoing or future studies, (iii) the success and timing of our collaboration partners' ongoing and planned clinical trials, (iv) our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of any of our product candidates, (v) our plans to research, discover and develop additional product candidates, (vi) our ability to enter into collaborations for the development of new product candidates, (vii) our ability to establish manufacturing capabilities, and our and our collaboration partners' abilities to manufacture our product candidates and scale production, (viii) our ability to meet any specific milestones set forth herein, and (ix) uncertainties and assumptions regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on SpringWorks' business, operations, clinical trials, supply chain, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines.

Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

For further information regarding the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause differences between SpringWorks' expectations and actual results, you should review the "Risk Factors" section(s) of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Certain information contained in this presentation relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and our own internal estimates and research. While SpringWorks believes these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, we have not independently verified, and make no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, all of the market data included in this presentation involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and there can be no guarantee as to the accuracy or reliability of such assumptions. Finally, while we believe our own internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any independent source.

SpringWorks Therapeutics is a Clinical-Stage Targeted Oncology Company

Grady

NF1 patient

Dana

Desmoid patient

Joe

Desmoid patient

Emmie

NF1 patient

  • Two late-stage rare oncology programs in potentially registrational trials, each supported by strong clinical data
  • Eight programs addressing large opportunities in genetically defined cancers in collaboration with industry leaders
  • Leveraging strong development capabilities and shared-value partnerships to enhance portfolio value and become a partner of choice
  • Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in drug development and commercialization
  • Well-capitalizedto execute important value-drivingmilestones across both standalone and partnered programs

Our ambition is to ignite the power of promising science to unleash new possibilities for patients

TEAD Inhibitor Hippo Mutant Tumors EGFR Inhibitor EGFR Mutant Tumors

Advancing Diversified Clinical Pipeline of Targeted Oncology Programs

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Collaborator(s)

Nirogacestat (Gamma Secretase Inhibitor)

M onot herapy ( a dult st udy)

Desmoid Tumors*

M onot herapy ( pediatric st udy)

  • BLENREP (belantamab ma fodotin)
    (B CMA A DC)

Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

  • ALLO - 715
    (B CMA CA R-T)
  • Tecl i st amab
    (B CMA B i sp e ci f ic)
  • P BCAR269A
    (B CMA CA R-T)
  • El r a natamab
    (B CMA B i sp e ci f ic)
  • SEA- BCM A

(B CMA mA b )

Mirdametinib (MEK 1/2 Inhibitor)

NF1-AssociatedPlexiform Neurofibromas M onot herapy ( pediatric a nd adult st udy)

RAS/RAF Mutant and Other MAPK Pathway

+ Li f i rafenib

Aberrant Solid Tumors

(RA F d i me r i n h i b it o r)

Pediatric Low-Grade Gliomas

M onot herapy

ER+ Metastatic Breast Cancer

+ Ful vest r ant

MEK 1/2 Mutant Solid Tumors

M onot herapy

BGB-3245 (RAF Fusion and Dimer Inhibitor)

M onot herapy

(1)

RAF Mutant Solid Tumors

+ ra t i o n a l co mb o s

M onot herapy

+ ra t i o n a l co mb o s

M onot herapy

+ ra t i o n a l co mb o s

4 * Received Orphan Drug, Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy Designations. Received Orphan Drug and Fast Track Designations.

  1. Being developed by MapKure, LLC, jointly owned by SpringWorks and BeiGene.

Pipeline Provides Multiple Opportunities for Value Creation Across Three Distinct Oncology Segments

1

Late-Stage

2

BCMA Combinations

3

Biomarker-Defined

Rare Oncology

in Multiple Myeloma

Metastatic Solid Tumors

Two registrational trials ongoing, each supported by strong Phase 2 data and with best-in-class potential

Nirogacestat

Desmoid Tumors

Phase 3 topline data: 4Q21 / early 2022

Nirogacestat

Pediatric Desmoid Tumors

Phase 2 trial initiated: 3Q20

Mirdametinib

NF1 Plexiform Neurofibromas Phase 2b full enrollment: 4Q21

Mirdametinib

Pediatric Low-Grade Gliomas

Phase 1/2 FPFD: 2H21

Advancing nirogacestat as a

Precision oncology approach

cornerstone of BCMA combination

to highly prevalent cancers with

therapy across four modalities

near-term clinical POC readouts

Nirogacestat + BLENREP

Mirdametinib + Lifirafenib

BCMA ADC

RAS/RAF Mutant Solid Tumors

Phase 2 expansion cohort initiated: 3Q21

Phase 1b/2 initial clinical data: R&D day

Nirogacestat + ALLO-715

Mirdametinib + Fulvestrant

BCMA Allogeneic CAR-T

ER+ Metastatic Breast Cancer

Phase 1 trial initiated: 1Q21

Phase 1/2 trial initiated: 3Q21

Nirogacestat + Teclistamab

Mirdametinib

BCMA-CD3 Bispecific

MEK 1/2 Mutant Solid Tumors

Phase 1 trial initiated: 1Q21

Phase 1/2 trial initiated: 3Q21

Nirogacestat + PBCAR269A

BGB-3245

BCMA Allogeneic CAR-T

RAF Mutant Solid Tumors

Phase 1 trial initiated: 2Q21

Phase 1 initial clinical data: R&D day

Nirogacestat + Elranatamab

TEAD Inhibitor

BCMA-CD3 Bispecific

Hippo Mutant Tumors

Phase 1b/2 trial initiation: 4Q21

DC nomination: 2022

Nirogacestat + SEA-BCMA

EGFR Inhibitor

BCMA Monoclonal Antibody

EGFR Mutant Tumors

Phase 1 trial initiation: 1Q22

DC nomination: 2023

Disclaimer

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 08:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
