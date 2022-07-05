Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWTX   US85205L1070

SPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SWTX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-05 pm EDT
27.46 USD   +3.54%
05:34pSPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05:34pSPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/24SPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS, INC.(NASDAQGS : SWTX) added to Russell Small Cap Comp Value Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SpringWorks Therapeutics : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/05/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Burgess Michael F.
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. [SWTX] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Head of Research & Development /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O SPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS, INC. , 100 WASHINGTON BLVD.
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
STAMFORD CT 06902
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Burgess Michael F.
C/O SPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
100 WASHINGTON BLVD.
STAMFORD, CT06902

Head of Research & Development
Signatures
/s/ Francis I. Perier, Jr. as Attorney-in Fact 2022-07-05
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Represents shares withheld by the Issuer to satisfy tax withholding obligations in connection with the settlement of restricted stock awards and does not represent a sale by the Reporting Person.
(2) Represents restricted stock awards, which became fully vested on June 30, 2022.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 21:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
05:34pSPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05:34pSPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/24SPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS, INC.(NASDA : SWTX) added to Russell Small Cap Comp Value Index
CI
06/24SPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS, INC.(NASDA : SWTX) added to Russell 3000E Value Index
CI
06/24SPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS, INC.(NASDA : SWTX) added to Russell 2500 Value Index
CI
06/24SPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS, INC.(NASDA : SWTX) added to Russell 3000 Value Index
CI
06/24SPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS, INC.(NASDA : SWTX) added to Russell 2000 Value Index
CI
06/15TRANSCRIPT : SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global H..
CI
06/13Wedbush Lifts Price Target on SpringWorks Therapeutics to $53 From $50 on Nirogacestat ..
MT
06/10SPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -261 M - -
Net cash 2022 25,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,35x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 298 M 1 298 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 41,9x
Nbr of Employees 190
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart SPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 26,52 $
Average target price 80,60 $
Spread / Average Target 204%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Saqib Islam Chief Financial & Business Officer
Francis I. Perier Chief Financial Officer
Daniel S. Lynch Chairman
Michael M. Burgess Head-Research & Development
James Cassidy Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS, INC.-57.21%1 298
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-14.12%78 219
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS30.84%73 484
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-5.72%64 152
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-4.30%47 357
BIONTECH SE-38.91%38 276