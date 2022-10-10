Advanced search
    CXM   US85208T1079

SPRINKLR, INC.

(CXM)
2022-10-07
9.780 USD   -3.36%
12:02aDubai Property Developer Nakheel Unifies its Digital Customer Experience with Sprinklr
BU
10/07Sprinklr, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/07Sprinklr, Inc. Announces Luca Lazzaron to Step Down from the Chief Revenue Officer Position
CI
Dubai Property Developer Nakheel Unifies its Digital Customer Experience with Sprinklr

10/10/2022 | 12:02am EDT
Sprinklr’s AI-powered platform helps Nakheel optimize customer experience management across more than 50 social media accounts.

Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that Nakheel, one of the world’s largest property developers, is leveraging Sprinklr to unify its customer experience and marketing strategy across more than 50 social media accounts.

“We are committed to getting to know our customers and providing a personalized level of customer support. As such, we are excited to unify our marketing and customer support strategy on one Sprinklr platform, and transform our social media activity into actionable insights that can improve customer experiences and accelerate our growth,” said Omar Khoory, Chief Assets Officer, Nakheel.

With more than 50 social media accounts tied to the company’s portfolio of properties across the residential, retail, hospitality and leisure sectors, optimizing marketing and customer support strategy is a focus for Nakheel. The company wanted to unify its customer data, understand customer sentiment across locations, gain competitive insights, and create a personalized and proactive engagement strategy.

Nakheel is leveraging multiple products across two of Sprinklr’s major customer-facing suites – Research and Social Engagement & Sales – including Social Publishing & Engagement, Location Insights, and Competitive Benchmarking to help create a program for omnichannel marketing and customer support:

“Sprinklr is committed to helping brands accelerate their customer experience management strategies by empowering them to reach, engage, and listen to customers. We’re thrilled to support Nakheel’s efforts to streamline its marketing and customer support on one Unified-CXM Sprinklr platform, consolidate its public customer data from more than 50 social media accounts, and turn this data into valuable insights,” said Haitham Elkhatib, Vice President of MEA, Sprinklr.

For more Sprinklr customer news, visit Sprinklr Customer Stories.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 618 M - -
Net income 2023 -84,4 M - -
Net cash 2023 520 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -30,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 543 M 2 543 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,27x
EV / Sales 2024 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 3 245
Free-Float 40,3%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 9,78 $
Average target price 14,89 $
Spread / Average Target 52,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ragy Thomas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Manish Sarin Chief Financial Officer
Pavitar Singh Chief Technology Officer
Neeraj Agrawal Independent Director
Matthew Jacobson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPRINKLR, INC.-38.37%2 543
ORACLE CORPORATION-27.43%170 640
SAP SE-30.56%98 763
SERVICENOW INC.-38.19%80 890
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-19.82%29 139
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-18.50%19 582