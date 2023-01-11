Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Sprinklr, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CXM   US85208T1079

SPRINKLR, INC.

(CXM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-10 pm EST
8.140 USD   +2.26%
03:01aEurope's largest Department Store El Corte Inglés Transforms Shopping Experience with Sprinklr
BU
01/10Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Sprinklr to $10 From $11, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
01/10Sprinklr and Sitel Group® Partner to Enhance the Contact Center with Social Customer Service
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Europe's largest Department Store El Corte Inglés Transforms Shopping Experience with Sprinklr

01/11/2023 | 03:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Leveraging three Sprinklr product suites to enhance digital engagement for customers.

Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that Europe's largest Department Store, El Corte Inglés, selected Sprinklr to transform its online customer engagement strategy in Portugal. With three Sprinklr product suites Sprinklr Social Publishing & Engagement, Modern Research and Modern Marketing & Advertising, El Corte Inglés can deliver an omni-channel customer engagement experience throughout the customer’s shopping journey.

“El Corte Inglés has always been focused on putting the customer’s experience first. This strategy has kept us at the forefront of the retail market, and is behind our decision to partner with Sprinklr here in Portugal,” said Susana Santos, Director of Communications, El Corte Inglés Portugal. “Sprinklr provides the most complete, unified platform for digital customer experience management, and we’re thrilled to be working with them on the next stage of our digital customer experience transformation.”

With customers increasingly shopping, requesting customer service, and researching retail purchases on social media, El Corte Inglés Portugal is turning to Sprinklr to support improving the digital shopping experience.

“Shoppers expect human, personalized experiences on any channel, at any time. With Sprinklr, El Corte Inglés will be able to achieve this – communicating across external channels, collaborating across internal silos – and delivering human experiences at scale from one unified platform,” said Kris Wood, Senior Vice President EMEA, Sprinklr.

El Corte Inglés Portugal will implement the following products:

For more customer news, visit Sprinklr Customer Stories.

About Sprinklr
Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about SPRINKLR, INC.
03:01aEurope's largest Department Store El Corte Inglés Transforms Shopping Experience with S..
BU
01/10Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Sprinklr to $10 From $11, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
01/10Sprinklr and Sitel Group® Partner to Enhance the Contact Center with Social Customer Se..
BU
2022Sprinklr Named ‘Exemplary Vendor' in 2023 Customer Experience Management Value In..
BU
2022North American Morning Briefing: Fears of Harder -3-
DJ
2022Transcript : Sprinklr, Inc. Presents at Barclays 2022 Global Technology, Medi..
CI
2022Wells Fargo Adjusts Sprinklr's Price Target to $9 From $12, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
2022Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Sprinklr to $10 From $14, Maintains Equal-Weight..
MT
2022JMP Securities Cuts Price Target on Sprinklr to $16 From $22, Maintains Market Outperfo..
MT
2022Oppenheimer Adjusts Price Target on Sprinklr to $10 From $16 After Lower 2024 Guidance ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPRINKLR, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 616 M - -
Net income 2023 -65,0 M - -
Net cash 2023 537 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -33,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 125 M 2 125 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,58x
EV / Sales 2024 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 3 245
Free-Float 44,7%
Chart SPRINKLR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sprinklr, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPRINKLR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 8,14 $
Average target price 10,78 $
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ragy Thomas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Manish Sarin Chief Financial Officer
Pavitar Singh Chief Technology Officer
Neeraj Agrawal Independent Director
Edwin J. Gillis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPRINKLR, INC.-0.37%2 125
ORACLE CORPORATION5.73%233 010
SAP SE8.60%130 890
SERVICENOW INC.-2.50%76 323
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.5.05%35 210
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-5.71%16 931