Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today released the results of a 2024 commissioned Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact (TEI) Study, examining the potential return on investment (ROI) for customers using Sprinklr Social.

The independent analysis from Forrester found that Sprinklr Social delivered a three-year, risk-adjusted ROI of 327% for a composite organization representative of interviewed customers.

“We created the category for enterprise social media management and have been the leader for more than a decade,” said Sprinklr Founder and Co-CEO, Ragy Thomas. “Many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Sprinklr Social for its in-depth listening, extensive channel coverage, and enterprise-grade configurability. With industry-defining AI, Sprinklr Social is a truly all-in-one social media solution helping our customers create great customer experiences on social, no matter the scale.”

Key findings of the study include:

Time savings from social content creation of $5.2 million. Unifying the digital asset lifecycle helps increase the productivity of social media teams.

Paid media savings enabled by employee advocacy program of $1.38 million. Sprinklr Social employee advocacy solutions encourage greater employee participation, generating paid media savings.

Reporting and analytics productivity gains in preparing monthly reports by over 50%, saving $1.28 million. Sprinklr Social’s unified dashboards allow social media teams to generate and share reports with just a few clicks, freeing up time for more value-added work.

Reduced customer churn among disaffected customers enabled by social media monitoring, saving $728,000. Sprinklr Social reduced the response time taken to identify and engage customers with potential to churn due to negative experiences by close to 80%.

Drove incremental profit of $516,000 through social commerce. Sprinklr Social enables the delivery of a social commerce experience that improved purchase abandonment rates by 10% and increased average order values by 15%.

Customers interviewed for the study cited benefits including time savings, improved collaboration, AI-assisted conversation monitoring and engagement, and improved social selling and e-commerce. Excerpts include:

“The number one benefit of Sprinklr Social is that we can tag and categorize everything. We can report on the reasons why people are coming into our accounts, pages, and handles.” – Social media cx manager, automotive manufacturing.

“Global teams now have a greater visibility of what regional teams are doing. They don’t have to chase 50 country leads for metrics across various social media platforms anymore.” – consultant, global corporate affairs/pr, technology.

“Sprinklr Social’s AI-powered categorization of messages determines which interactions are engageable and which aren’t. Now we don’t even have to sort through most of the volume and we can focus on the customers that really need a response or additional support.” – social media cx manager, automotive manufacturing.

“Sprinklr Social’s AI-powered recommendations and responses allow our social media agents to become better at selling.” – global consumer experience director, retail cosmetics.

To read the full study or request a demo visit https://www.sprinklr.com/unified-social-media-management-forrester-tei-report/.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,700 valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung, and more than 60% of the Fortune 100. Sprinklr’s value to the enterprise is simple: We un-silo teams to make customers happier.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240701571093/en/