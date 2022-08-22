Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Sprinklr, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CXM   US85208T1079

SPRINKLR, INC.

(CXM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-19 pm EDT
11.71 USD   -2.50%
08:04a Sprinklr Announces Date of Second Quarter Financial Results
BU
08/16INSIDER SELL : Sprinklr
MT
08/12INSIDER SELL : Sprinklr
MT
Summary 
Summary

Sprinklr Announces Date of Second Quarter Financial Results

08/22/2022 | 08:04am EDT
Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that the company’s second quarter of fiscal 2023 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, September 8th, 2022. The company’s earnings press release will be made available on the Sprinklr Investor Relations website at investors.sprinklr.com.

Sprinklr will host a conference call to discuss its results at 5:00 pm ET the same day. Interested parties may register for and access the live webcast of the call at the Sprinklr Investor Relations website. To access the call by phone, dial 877-459-3955 (domestic) or 201-689-8588 (international). The conference ID number is 13732410. Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website.

About Sprinklr
Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SPRINKLR, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 614 M - -
Net income 2023 -113 M - -
Net cash 2023 485 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -26,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 023 M 3 023 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,13x
EV / Sales 2024 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 3 245
Free-Float 25,7%
Chart SPRINKLR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sprinklr, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SPRINKLR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 11,71 $
Average target price 14,88 $
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ragy Thomas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Manish Sarin Chief Financial Officer
Pavitar Singh Chief Technology Officer
Neeraj Agrawal Independent Director
Matthew Jacobson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPRINKLR, INC.-26.21%3 023
ORACLE CORPORATION-9.80%209 623
SAP SE-26.90%107 208
SERVICENOW INC.-26.63%96 021
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-8.84%34 875
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-9.20%21 816